Top IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour Killed In US-Israel Strikes On Iran; Took Charge After Hossein Salami’s Death Last Year

A top commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Mohammad Pakpour, has been killed in the recent wave of strikes on Iran’s military and strategic sites, Israeli officials said on Saturday. Pakpour was one of Iran’s most powerful military leaders and had led the IRGC for about 260 days.

Took Charge After Hossein Salami’s Death in 2025

Pakpour was appointed commander of the IRGC last year after the previous chief, Hossein Salami, was killed in an earlier strike in June 2025. Salami’s death marked a major escalation in the long-running conflict between Iran and Israel, and Pakpour’s leadership was seen as central to Iran’s military posture as tensions deepened.

According to Israeli statements, the strikes that killed Pakpour were part of a broader coordinated offensive involving U.S. and Israeli forces early Saturday. These strikes targeted key Iranian military figures and sites as regional hostilities surged. Iran has denied some reports of top officials’ deaths, but Israel’s military sources have identified Pakpour as among the casualties.

Long Military Career Within the Revolutionary Guards

Pakpour had a long military career, having risen through the ranks of the IRGC after joining early in the years following the 1979 revolution. Before becoming overall commander, he served as head of the IRGC ground forces and played key roles in several major operations and internal security missions.

Just last month, Pakpour warned both Israel and United States against “miscalculation,” saying Iran’s forces were “more ready than ever” and had their “finger on the trigger,” remarks that underscored his hard-line stance amid rising tensions.

His death is likely to deepen the shock within Iran’s military establishment, already reeling from the loss of senior commanders in previous strikes. The killing of such a high-profile figure marks a significant escalation in the widening confrontation between the two nations.

Also Read: Death Toll Climbs To 40 After Strike On Girls’ Primary School In Minab, Hormozgan Province; At Least 170 Students Were Inside, 45 Injured