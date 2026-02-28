LIVE TV
Home > World > Death Toll Climbs To 51 After Strike On Girls' Primary School In Minab, Hormozgan Province; At Least 170 Students Were Inside, 45 Injured

Death Toll Climbs To 51 After Strike On Girls’ Primary School In Minab, Hormozgan Province; At Least 170 Students Were Inside, 45 Injured

At least 51 people have been killed after an attack on a girls’ primary school in Minab, in Iran’s Hormozgan Province

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 28, 2026 18:50:45 IST

Death Toll Climbs To 51 After Strike On Girls’ Primary School In Minab, Hormozgan Province; At Least 170 Students Were Inside, 45 Injured

The death toll from an attack on a girls’ primary school in the southern Iranian town of Minab has climbed sharply, with Iranian officials now saying at least 51 people have been killed in the strike, and dozens more wounded, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Strike Hits School in Minab

Reports say that the strike hit the school in Minab County in Hormozgan Province, a city that also hosts a base of Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Ahmad Nafisi, assistant for political and security affairs to the provincial governor, told local media that the death toll stood at 36 earlier in the day and continued to rise as rescue teams worked to pull victims from the rubble.

“At least 170 students were inside the school in the morning,” Nafisi said, underlining the scale of the tragedy and the likelihood that more casualties could be discovered as emergency crews search the site.

Officials in Iran describe the school as a civilian educational institution, and the victims include students and possibly staff members caught in the blast. At least 45 people were wounded, some seriously, according to Iranian media.

Strike Hits School in Minab

Neither the United States nor Israel has publicly confirmed responsibility for the strike, even as the attack comes amid a broader escalation of conflict in the region. Earlier on Saturday, a coalition of US and Israeli forces launched strikes across Iran, targeting military, government and intelligence sites.

The attack on a school has sparked outrage inside Iran and drawn condemnation from human rights advocates abroad, who say civilian lives, especially children’s, must be protected even in times of war. For now, rescue and relief efforts continue, with families anxiously awaiting news of missing loved ones, and authorities urging calm as they try to tally the full human cost of the strike.

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 5:47 PM IST
