Several Airlines, Including Qatar Airways, Suspend Middle East Flights Due to Iran-Israel War; Doha, Beirut And Abu Dhabi Services Cancelled

The tensions have increased sharply in the Middle East after the conflict between Iran and Israel intensified. Several airlines across the world have cancelled or rerouted flights to the region. With airspace closures over Iran and parts of Iraq, carriers say passenger and crew safety is their top priority.

Qatar Airways suspended flights to Doha after the closure of Qatari airspace.

Here is a full list of major airlines that have taken action

Air India: Air India suspended all its flights to the Middle East “in view of the developing situation.” The airline said safety remains its primary concern and passengers are being offered rebooking or refunds.

IndiGo: IndiGo cancelled several flights to and from Middle Eastern destinations until midnight, adding that it is closely monitoring updates from aviation authorities.

Qatar Airways: The airline said it has temporarily suspended its flights after Qatari airspace was closed, adding that services will resume once authorities declare the skies safe for operations.

Lufthansa: Lufthansa suspended flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Oman and Dubai until at least March 7. The airline is also avoiding certain Middle Eastern airspace routes.

Air France-KLM: Air France-KLM cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut. KLM moved up the suspension of its Amsterdam–Tel Aviv service.

Virgin Atlantic: Virgin Atlantic cancelled its London Heathrow to Dubai route and is avoiding Iraqi airspace.

Wizz Air: Wizz Air halted flights to and from Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman, with suspensions expected to continue into early March.

Japan Airlines: Japan Airlines cancelled flights between Tokyo and Doha, citing the deteriorating security situation.

Air Astana: Air Astana cancelled all Middle East services for the day after Iranian airspace was shut. Some flights were diverted mid-air, including one rerouted to New Delhi.

Airspace over Iran remains largely empty as airlines avoid the region. Flights that usually pass through Iranian skies are now taking longer alternate routes. While airlines are offering refunds and rebooking options, passengers face uncertainty as the situation continues to evolve.

Also Read: Attack On US Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain? Sirens Echo Across Manama, Smoke Seen Over Juffair After US-Israel Strikes On Iran