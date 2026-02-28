LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > World > Attack On US Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain? Sirens Echo Across Manama, Smoke Seen Over Juffair After US-Israel Strikes On Iran

Attack On US Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain? Sirens Echo Across Manama, Smoke Seen Over Juffair After US-Israel Strikes On Iran

Emergency sirens rang across Bahrain on Saturday, and smoke was seen rising near the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet base in the Juffair district.

Bahrain: Sirens and Smoke Near US Navy Base (Images: X/ YourAnonCentral)
Bahrain: Sirens and Smoke Near US Navy Base (Images: X/ YourAnonCentral)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 28, 2026 15:46:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Attack On US Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain? Sirens Echo Across Manama, Smoke Seen Over Juffair After US-Israel Strikes On Iran

Emergency sirens rang across Bahrain on Saturday and smoke was seen rising near the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet base in the Juffair district, hours after a major joint attack by Israel and United States on Iran.

The alarms and plumes of smoke triggered fear and confusion far beyond Bahrain’s capital which shows how quickly this conflict is spreading.

Bahrain Interior Ministry Alert

Reports say that The Bahraini Interior Ministry sent alerts to mobile phones saying the sirens were activated “due to a hazard,” without giving specific details. State media later quoted officials saying a missile attack had targeted the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, which is a key strategic post for American forces in the Gulf.

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, witnesses and residents in Manama said they heard explosions and saw thick smoke rising over the Juffair area, where the naval base sits. Reuters cited residents who described the scene, however authorities there have not yet confirmed what caused the smoke or whether any military facilities were hit directly.

Bahrain Tensions Linked to Iran Strikes

The alarms and possible strike in Bahrain came after the United States and Israel launched a coordinated offensive on Iran earlier in the day. That operation, named by the US Department of War as “Operation Epic Fury,” focused on military and strategic Iranian targets and was meant to cripple the country’s ability to threaten regional stability. Iran responded to the initial assault by firing missiles and drones at Israel and at US military assets across the Middle East.

Reports say that Sirens also sounded in other Gulf cities, including in parts of Jordan, and several nations closed their airspace as a precaution. Hospitals in Israel activated emergency protocols, moving patients to shelters after Iranian missiles were detected heading toward Israeli territory.

No Official Statement From Bahrain Yet

At this stage, no confirmation has been released about casualties in Bahrain, as per reports. There has also been no official statement from the United States or the Bahraini government about the extent of the damage at the Fifth Fleet base. But the sight of smoke and the sound of sirens in a country that hosts key American military forces underline how regional tensions have escalated dramatically in just a few hours.

Also Read: Did Pakistan Destroy Afghan Army HQs In Kandahar And Nangarhar? Islamabad Claims Major Strike Under ‘Operation Ghazab Lil Haq’   

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 3:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Iran US Warisrael-iran war

RELATED News

Several Airlines, Including Qatar Airways, Suspend Middle East Flights Due to Iran-Israel War; Doha, Beirut And Abu Dhabi Services Cancelled

World War 3 Fears Explode After US-Israel Strike Iran, Baba Vanga’s 2026 WW3 Prophecy Goes Viral

Iran-Israel War: ‘I Love Trump!’ Iranian Teens Cheer With Smiling Faces as US-Israeli Strikes Hit Islamic Regime Bases | Watch Viral Video

Iran Hits American Bases After US-Israel Bomb Tehran: Explosions Reported in Saudi, Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan – What We Know So Far As Tensions Rise In Middle East

‘Final Victory Nears’: Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Releases Statement After US Strikes Iran, Praises Trump’s Role As A ‘Humanitarian Intervention’

LATEST NEWS

CMF Headphone Pro Review: Effective ANC, Tactile Controls, And 100-Hour Battery Life; How Do These Rs 6,999 Headphones Perform?

Reddit Hit By Major Global Outage; Over 15,000 Users Report Issues As Social Media Platform Admits ‘Elevated Error Rates’

Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

MITRAJ Sarvajanik Institute of Design, Planning and Technology Hosted a Multidisciplinary International Conference between February 25–27

‘Biggest Thing in My Life’: J&K Skipper Paras Dogra Reacts on Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title

Ranji Trophy Final 2026: From Jammu and Kashmir To Delhi— List Of North Indian Teams To Win Coveted Title

Meet Raul John Aju: 16-Year-Old Kerala Government Advisor And AI Kid Of India Who Rocked The 2026 AI Impact Summit

QGroup Partners with Indian Institute of Technology Madras Alumnus Deepak Choubey to Launch Sliq Group in India

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 Announced: Dates, Venue, Tickets, Hotel Packages and Eligibility Details Out

Attack On US Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain? Sirens Echo Across Manama, Smoke Seen Over Juffair After US-Israel Strikes On Iran

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Attack On US Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain? Sirens Echo Across Manama, Smoke Seen Over Juffair After US-Israel Strikes On Iran

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Attack On US Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain? Sirens Echo Across Manama, Smoke Seen Over Juffair After US-Israel Strikes On Iran
Attack On US Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain? Sirens Echo Across Manama, Smoke Seen Over Juffair After US-Israel Strikes On Iran
Attack On US Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain? Sirens Echo Across Manama, Smoke Seen Over Juffair After US-Israel Strikes On Iran
Attack On US Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain? Sirens Echo Across Manama, Smoke Seen Over Juffair After US-Israel Strikes On Iran

QUICK LINKS