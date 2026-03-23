Top US Official Scott Bessent Snaps On Live TV, Calls Iran Oil Question ‘Terrible Framing’ In Heated Interview As Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

Recently, a tense incident on live television has gone viral. The United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press, losing his cool when asked about the administration’s oil policy in relation to the continuing war with Iran. People are debating this incident online, arguing about the government’s handling of the crisis.

Bessent was asked how he justified easing restrictions on some Iranian oil shipments while at the same time increasing military involvement in a conflict with Iran.

‘Terrible Framing’ Reaction

Clearly frustrated with the question and the way it was framed, Bessent reacted strongly and called the question “terrible framing,” in an attempt to defend the strategy of the administration.

According to reports, he went on to justify this action by explaining that the sale of the Iranian oil in question, which was already initially stranded at sea, was part of an overall strategy that would help to stabilise the global economy and continue to provide some oversight of the activity on the oil market. Most likely, this oil would ultimately be sold to a market buyer like China at some point in time, therefore allowing controlled sales gives the United States a better chance to garner leverage over future transactions.

Rising Oil Tensions

As per reports, Bessent also tried to illustrate the oil volume he was discussing was approximately “10 – 14 days of supply worldwide” therefore, this will not make major changes to long-term market dynamics by any means.

Current tensions along the Strait of Hormuz which is an important route for energy shipments worldwide are driving high levels of volatility in oil prices at present. Reports say that this has already created issues with supply chains and has created the potential for even greater price increases; some analysts estimate that the price could hit $180 per barrel.

While the tone of the entire interview was quite forceful, he indicated that this is all part of an overall strategic plan on behalf of the administration by using the same resources against Iran that they used to build their military capabilities; he referred to the strategy as simply “jiu-jitsuing” or using unconventional methods to achieve one’s goals in an economic context.

Also Read: How Much Does Iran War Cost The United States Each Day? Inside The $11 Billion Spent In First Week And Rising Daily Military Expenses