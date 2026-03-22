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Home > World News > How Much Does Iran War Cost The United States Each Day? Inside The $11 Billion Spent In First Week And Rising Daily Military Expenses

How Much Does Iran War Cost The United States Each Day? Inside The $11 Billion Spent In First Week And Rising Daily Military Expenses

The Iran war is quickly becoming one of the most expensive recent conflicts for the United States, with costs rising sharply in just days.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: March 22, 2026 23:43:06 IST

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How Much Does Iran War Cost The United States Each Day? Inside The $11 Billion Spent In First Week And Rising Daily Military Expenses

The war in Iran is becoming one of the US’ most costly wars of the last few years. It is quickly racking up enormous costs, and the first few days alone added to the already very large price tag of this conflict. 

Iran War Cost to US

The total cost of the war as of now is unclear, but it appears to have already exceeded $11 billion on average just in the first six days of fighting and some estimates say it has gone as high as $12.7 billion in that same time frame. That means right now the war is costing between $500 million and $1 billion a day depending on how much fighting occurs between the US and Iranian forces and how much cash or money is spent on building the military in the first place. 

This does not even include the hundreds of millions of dollars spent in preparation for the war before the fighting started. The majority of these illegal military operations on behalf of the US and its allies are knowingly being funded through the already large budget which is approximately $840 billion in total for 2026, of the Pentagon. In spite of the heavy financial costs associated with the conflict, members of the US government continue to say that the country will be able to continue to pay for this war. 

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No Tax Hike, Govt Says

Scott Bessent, the United States Treasury Secretary has stated that the US has enough money to continue supporting the war and that there will be no increase in taxes to fund this war just like before. Most of the current costs will be financed using the existing Pentagon budget to cover these ongoing and future military operations on behalf of both the US and the US-funded forces already operating or will operate in the area in the near future.

The Pentagon’s plans to finance military operations in the Middle East are driving an upcoming request to Congress for $200 billion more for ongoing and future military operations and the replacement of weaponry and equipment consumed in the war. This request will likely send the total cost of the current war to levels that make it the most expensive United States military involvement since the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

True Cost Could Rise Even Higher

Many experts believe the true financial burden of the war will far exceed the current estimates. Some estimates indicate that the potential cost could exceed $250 billion if fighting were to continue or escalate. Moreover, the current estimates largely contain expenditures associated with munitions and bombing campaigns, and do not factor in the potential expenses associated with troop deployments, medical expenses for injured soldiers, replacing equipment lost in combat, or providing long-term support to veterans.

In addition to directly funding military operations, the war has caused significant disruption to supply chains throughout the world. The conflict has specifically resulted in supply chain disruptions to oil supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz, which has resulted in rising fuel prices and puts additional pressure on the global economy.

Also Read: ‘The Strait of Hormuz Will Be Completely Closed,’ Iran Issues Fresh Warning After Trump Threatens To Attack Their Power Plants With 48-Hour Deadline   

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How Much Does Iran War Cost The United States Each Day? Inside The $11 Billion Spent In First Week And Rising Daily Military Expenses

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How Much Does Iran War Cost The United States Each Day? Inside The $11 Billion Spent In First Week And Rising Daily Military Expenses

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How Much Does Iran War Cost The United States Each Day? Inside The $11 Billion Spent In First Week And Rising Daily Military Expenses
How Much Does Iran War Cost The United States Each Day? Inside The $11 Billion Spent In First Week And Rising Daily Military Expenses
How Much Does Iran War Cost The United States Each Day? Inside The $11 Billion Spent In First Week And Rising Daily Military Expenses
How Much Does Iran War Cost The United States Each Day? Inside The $11 Billion Spent In First Week And Rising Daily Military Expenses

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