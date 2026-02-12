LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Total Neglect': Imran Khan Faces Vision Loss In Right Eye; Pakistan SC Says 'Intervention Is Necessary'

‘Total Neglect’: Imran Khan Faces Vision Loss In Right Eye; Pakistan SC Says ‘Intervention Is Necessary’

Pak SC orders medical board after Imran Khan reports severe vision loss in right eye; CJI says urgent intervention is necessary.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 12, 2026 17:57:10 IST

‘Total Neglect’: Imran Khan Faces Vision Loss In Right Eye; Pakistan SC Says ‘Intervention Is Necessary’

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the immediate formation of an independent medical board to assess jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s deteriorating eyesight, after a court-appointed report flagged what it described as “institutionalised medical neglect” leading to severe vision loss in his right eye.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, while hearing a petition on Khan’s prison conditions, said that “intervention is necessary”, underscoring the seriousness of the former premier’s medical condition.

Medical Report Alleges ‘Institutionalised Neglect’

The court’s directive follows a seven-page report submitted by Advocate Salman Safdar, appointed as a friend of the court, after meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

According to the report, Khan had normal 6/6 vision in both eyes until October 2025, after which he began experiencing persistent blurred and hazy vision. Despite repeatedly informing jail authorities, the report claims that specialist medical attention was denied for nearly three months.

Instead, Khan was allegedly provided only basic eye drops, which failed to improve his condition.



Sudden Vision Loss and Delayed Diagnosis

The report states that the prolonged lack of treatment culminated in a sudden and complete loss of vision in Khan’s right eye. Only after the condition worsened irreversibly was an ophthalmologist from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) called in to examine him.

Dr Muhammad Arif, the ophthalmologist who examined Khan, diagnosed him with Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO) a blood clot in the eye that requires urgent medical intervention.

Although Khan received an emergency injection in late January 2026, the damage was already severe. He now reportedly retains only 15% vision in his right eye.

Court Expresses Concern Over Prison Medical Care

During the hearing, Chief Justice Afridi observed that the issue of Imran Khan’s health was of paramount importance, stressing that the state has a constitutional responsibility to ensure proper medical care for prisoners.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan also acknowledged before the court that it was the government’s duty to provide adequate medical facilities to incarcerated individuals.

The Bench, comprising Chief Justice Afridi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, ordered a comprehensive medical evaluation of the 73-year-old PTI founder and sought a detailed report before February 16.

Claims of Broader Health Neglect

The report further alleged that Khan has been denied basic geriatric care, including routine blood tests and dental check-ups, despite repeated requests over the past two years.



These claims have intensified concerns over Khan’s overall health and living conditions while in custody, where he has remained since August 5, 2023, following his conviction in a corruption case.

SC Allows Phone Call With Sons

In addition to the medical board’s formation, the Supreme Court also ordered authorities to allow Imran Khan to speak with his sons, who reside in the United Kingdom.

Justice Afridi noted that communication with family members was also an important humanitarian consideration.

PTI Raises Alarm Over Health

Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has repeatedly raised concerns about his health, particularly after he was rushed to a hospital in Islamabad last month for an eye-related procedure.

The Supreme Court’s intervention comes amid growing scrutiny of the conditions under which the former Prime Minister is being held.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 5:57 PM IST
