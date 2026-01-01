LIVE TV
Home > World > Tragedy Strikes Switzerland On New Year: Several Killed, Many Injured As Deadly Blast Rips Through Packed Bar In Alpine Resort

Tragedy Strikes Switzerland On New Year: Several Killed, Many Injured As Deadly Blast Rips Through Packed Bar In Alpine Resort

The wait for the inquiry to reveal the cause of the explosion will also be a lengthy one as authorities are solely engrossed in identifying the victims and healing the injured.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 1, 2026 12:27:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tragedy Strikes Switzerland On New Year: Several Killed, Many Injured As Deadly Blast Rips Through Packed Bar In Alpine Resort

Switzerland: According to the authorities, a big blast at a fabled ski resort in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, killed a handful of people, injured quite a number of others, and melodramatically altered the New Year’s Eve festivities into a disaster. New Year celebrations of 2026 at a bar crowded with both local and international people were the site of the explosion around midnight of January 1st. Cops in Switzerland revealed that they were still inquiring about the cause of the blast while the emergency team was already busy taking care of the wounded and securing the site.

Switzerland Explosion: What We Know So Far

Authorities from the Lausanne canton police stated that the explosion resulted in multiple deaths as well as many injuries. Eye witnesses have started uploading videos on social media showing the fire damaged building and also the first responders, including helicopters and rescue teams who have been sent in for evacuation. The local government has set up a hotline to assist families looking for news of their relatives who may have been caught up in the incident.

The explosion has been such a dreadfully surprise for both residents and tourists since that place was known for Christmas and winter sports. The wait for the inquiry to reveal the cause of the explosion will also be a lengthy one as authorities are solely engrossed in identifying the victims and healing the injured. A press conference that was scheduled for January 1st afternoon aimed at providing insights into the situation was indeed unfortunate for the first day of the year. The police and rescuers are cooperating as the community safety issue remains a top concern following the incident.

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 12:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

