WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s First Muslim Mayor, Socialist Leader Takes Oath On Quran With Wife Rama Duwaji By His Side

Zohran Mamdani officially took the oath of office as the 112th mayor of New York City moments after the start of the New Year. This will be the first time that NYC will be led by a proud socialist. The first mayor of America’s biggest city took the oath on a Quran.

The 34-year-old Queens state assemblyman became the city’s second-youngest mayor in history, sworn in by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. The ceremony took place beneath City Hall Park at the historic Old City Hall subway station, a grand but long-abandoned location, with Mamdani’s wife, artist Rama Duwaji, standing by his side.

Zohran Mamdani Oath: What The NYC Mayor Said During

After taking the oath and paying the $9 filing fee in cash, Mamdani addressed attendees, saying, “This is truly the honor and the privilege of a lifetime.”

He also extended New Year greetings to all New Yorkers, both above and below ground, “I cannot wait to see everyone tomorrow as we begin our term.”

Zohran Mamdani Makes Key Appointments After Oath Ceremony

Following the ceremony, Mamdani announced the appointment of Mike Flynn as commissioner of the Department of Transportation (DOT).

“I can think of no better person,” Mamdani said of Flynn.

Flynn, who began his career in 2005 as a project manager for DOT’s pedestrian and bicycle programs, later rose to director of capital planning and project initiation before leaving the agency in 2014.

“We fundamentally understand the role that transportation plays in the day-to-day lives of New Yorkers,” Flynn said. “Under my leadership, DOT will think big and deliver big on our ambitious agenda. I’m grateful, Mr. Mayor, for entrusting me with this critical role, which I consider the job of a lifetime, and I’m ready, I’m excited, to hit the ground running and deliver real results for New Yorkers.”

🚨BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani has taken the oath of office on the Quran, becoming the new mayor of New York City! So much for the Big Apple, it will now be called Allah Land. pic.twitter.com/ae0unrTqpX — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) January 1, 2026

Who Is Zohran Mamdani?

Mamdani’s mother, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, spoke to reporters at the historic subway station, expressing both pride and surprise:

“I never imagined my son would be mayor. Of course, I’m going to be the mother of New York City.”

The choice of the Old City Hall station as the venue held symbolic significance for Mamdani, reflecting his vision for a bold, transformative administration.

“When Old City Hall Station first opened in 1904, one of New York’s 28 original subway stations, it was a physical monument to a city that dared to be both beautiful and build great things that would transform working people’s lives,” Mamdani said.

