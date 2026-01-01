LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
new york city mayor anushka sharma cia Air India pilot beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack new york city mayor anushka sharma cia Air India pilot beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack new york city mayor anushka sharma cia Air India pilot beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack new york city mayor anushka sharma cia Air India pilot beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
new york city mayor anushka sharma cia Air India pilot beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack new york city mayor anushka sharma cia Air India pilot beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack new york city mayor anushka sharma cia Air India pilot beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack new york city mayor anushka sharma cia Air India pilot beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack
LIVE TV
Home > World > WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s First Muslim Mayor, Socialist Leader Takes Oath On Quran With Wife Rama Duwaji By His Side

WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s First Muslim Mayor, Socialist Leader Takes Oath On Quran With Wife Rama Duwaji By His Side

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City’s 112th mayor moments after the New Year. The 34-year-old Queens assemblyman is NYC’s first socialist mayor and took his oath on a Quran. The ceremony was held at the historic Old City Hall subway station with his wife, Rama Duwaji, by his side.

Zohran Mamdani becomes NYC’s 112th mayor, first socialist, sworn in on Quran at historic Old City Hall subway station. Photo: X.
Zohran Mamdani becomes NYC’s 112th mayor, first socialist, sworn in on Quran at historic Old City Hall subway station. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 1, 2026 11:44:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s First Muslim Mayor, Socialist Leader Takes Oath On Quran With Wife Rama Duwaji By His Side

Zohran Mamdani officially took the oath of office as the 112th mayor of New York City moments after the start of the New Year. This will be the first time that NYC will be led by a proud socialist. The first mayor of America’s biggest city took the oath on a Quran.

You Might Be Interested In

 Muslim leader of America’s biggest city, placing his hand on a Quran as he took his oath.

The 34-year-old Queens state assemblyman became the city’s second-youngest mayor in history, sworn in by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. The ceremony took place beneath City Hall Park at the historic Old City Hall subway station, a grand but long-abandoned location, with Mamdani’s wife, artist Rama Duwaji, standing by his side.

You Might Be Interested In

Zohran Mamdani Oath: What The NYC Mayor Said During 

After taking the oath and paying the $9 filing fee in cash, Mamdani addressed attendees, saying, “This is truly the honor and the privilege of a lifetime.”

He also extended New Year greetings to all New Yorkers, both above and below ground, “I cannot wait to see everyone tomorrow as we begin our term.”

Also Read: H-1B Visa: US Court Hands Trump Big Win As Massive Fee Hike Survives Legal Challenge, Indian Workers Continue To Face Uncertain Future

Zohran Mamdani Makes Key Appointments After Oath Ceremony

Following the ceremony, Mamdani announced the appointment of Mike Flynn as commissioner of the Department of Transportation (DOT).

“I can think of no better person,” Mamdani said of Flynn.

Flynn, who began his career in 2005 as a project manager for DOT’s pedestrian and bicycle programs, later rose to director of capital planning and project initiation before leaving the agency in 2014.

“We fundamentally understand the role that transportation plays in the day-to-day lives of New Yorkers,” Flynn said. “Under my leadership, DOT will think big and deliver big on our ambitious agenda. I’m grateful, Mr. Mayor, for entrusting me with this critical role, which I consider the job of a lifetime, and I’m ready, I’m excited, to hit the ground running and deliver real results for New Yorkers.”

Who Is Zohran Mamdani?

Mamdani’s mother, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, spoke to reporters at the historic subway station, expressing both pride and surprise:

“I never imagined my son would be mayor. Of course, I’m going to be the mother of New York City.”

The choice of the Old City Hall station as the venue held symbolic significance for Mamdani, reflecting his vision for a bold, transformative administration.

“When Old City Hall Station first opened in 1904, one of New York’s 28 original subway stations, it was a physical monument to a city that dared to be both beautiful and build great things that would transform working people’s lives,” Mamdani said.

Also Read: Why Is Zohran Mamdani Taking Oath On Two Qurans? The Historic Reason Behind NYC Mayor’s Swearing-In 

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 11:44 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-1new york city mayornyc mayorus newsWorld newszohran mamdaniZohran Mamdani oath

RELATED News

Did Ukraine Really Launch 91-Drone Attack On Putin’s Residence? US Intelligence Reveals Shocking Truth

Why Is Zohran Mamdani Taking Oath On Two Qurans? The Historic Reason Behind NYC Mayor’s Swearing-In

H-1B Visa: US Court Hands Trump Big Win As Massive Fee Hike Survives Legal Challenge, Indian Workers Continue To Face Uncertain Future

Xi Jinping’s Final Warning to Taiwan, Declares Reunification ‘Unstoppable’ In New Year Speech As China Wraps Up War Drills

Meet Inderjit Singh Yadav: ED Raids Uncover Rs 5 Crore in Cash, Suitcase of Gold, Diamonds and Rs 35 Crore Property Linked to Gangster

LATEST NEWS

Gold And Silver Price Today On 1 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s First Muslim Mayor, Socialist Leader Takes Oath On Quran With Wife Rama Duwaji By His Side

Virat Kohli Rings In New Year With Anushka Sharma; ‘Light Of My Life’ Post Breaks Internet

Why Did Vodafone Idea Shares Jump 5% to ₹11.35? The Biggest ₹5,836 Crore Promoter Funding And Equity Pledge Injection

Shocking Airport Drama In Canada: Air India Pilot Detained Over Alcohol Smell, Vancouver-Delhi Flight Delayed

Price Hike Alert: Cigarettes, Beedis, Pan Masala To Cost More From Feb 1 With New Tax, Cess

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (01.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (01.01.2026)LIVE: Dear Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Happy New Year 2026: How To Create And Share WhatsApp Stickers, Wishes And Images

India vs New Zealand 2026: Full ODI Squad Announcement — Check Live Streaming, Match Dates, And Venues

WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s First Muslim Mayor, Socialist Leader Takes Oath On Quran With Wife Rama Duwaji By His Side

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s First Muslim Mayor, Socialist Leader Takes Oath On Quran With Wife Rama Duwaji By His Side

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s First Muslim Mayor, Socialist Leader Takes Oath On Quran With Wife Rama Duwaji By His Side
WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s First Muslim Mayor, Socialist Leader Takes Oath On Quran With Wife Rama Duwaji By His Side
WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s First Muslim Mayor, Socialist Leader Takes Oath On Quran With Wife Rama Duwaji By His Side
WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s First Muslim Mayor, Socialist Leader Takes Oath On Quran With Wife Rama Duwaji By His Side

QUICK LINKS