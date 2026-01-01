LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Is Zohran Mamdani Taking Oath On Two Qurans? The Historic Reason Behind NYC Mayor's Swearing-In

Why Is Zohran Mamdani Taking Oath On Two Qurans? The Historic Reason Behind NYC Mayor's Swearing-In

Zohran Mamdani is set to make history as New York City’s first Muslim mayor, choosing a centuries-old Quran for his oath of office. The swearing-in will take place in a long-closed subway station beneath City Hall, another unprecedented move.

Zohran Mamdani to be sworn in as NYC’s first Muslim mayor on historic Qurans at an underground City Hall subway station. Photos: X.
Zohran Mamdani to be sworn in as NYC’s first Muslim mayor on historic Qurans at an underground City Hall subway station. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 1, 2026 10:36:56 IST

Why Is Zohran Mamdani Taking Oath On Two Qurans? The Historic Reason Behind NYC Mayor’s Swearing-In

Zohran Mamdani, the Incoming New York City mayor, will take his oath of office on a centuries-old Quran, becoming the first mayor in the city’s history to do so. The inauguration ceremony will be held underground in a long-closed subway station beneath City Hall, marking another first for the city.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old Democrat, will place his hand on two Qurans during the ceremony. While most of New York’s mayors have historically been sworn in on a Bible, the oath to uphold the federal, state and city constitutions does not mandate the use of any religious text.

Zohran Mamdani –  The First Muslim New York Mayor

According to the Associated Press, Mamdani will also become New York’s first Muslim mayor, the first South Asian to hold the office, and the first African-born individual to lead the city.
Campaign Rooted in Affordability and Faith

Throughout his campaign, Mamdani focused heavily on issues of affordability, a central concern for New Yorkers across boroughs. At the same time, he remained open and outspoken about his Muslim faith.

He campaigned extensively across all five boroughs, building a strong support base, particularly among South Asian and Muslim communities, while positioning his candidacy around broader economic and social issues affecting the city.

Why Is Zohran Mamdani Taking Oath On Two Qurans?

For the swearing-in ceremony, Mamdani will use two Qurans with deep personal and historical significance. One is his grandfather’s Quran, reflecting his family heritage. The second is a pocket-sized Quran dating back to the late 18th or early 19th century.

This historic Quran is part of the collection at the New York Public Library’s Schomburg Centre for Research in Black Culture.

Hiba Abid, the library’s curator for Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies, described the manuscript as a symbol of the city’s Muslim diversity and historical reach.

“It’s a small Quran, but it brings together elements of faith and identity in New York City history,” Abid said.

Why Is Zohran Mamdani Facing Criticism?

Mamdani’s decision to take his oath on the Quran has drawn criticism from some conservative figures. US Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama reacted to news of the inauguration by posting on social media, “The enemy is inside the gates.”

The comment was made in response to an article detailing Mamdani’s historic swearing-in ceremony.
Public Display After the Ceremony

Following the inauguration, the historic Quran used in the ceremony will be placed on public display at the New York Public Library.

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 10:36 AM IST
Why Is Zohran Mamdani Taking Oath On Two Qurans? The Historic Reason Behind NYC Mayor's Swearing-In

Why Is Zohran Mamdani Taking Oath On Two Qurans? The Historic Reason Behind NYC Mayor's Swearing-In

Why Is Zohran Mamdani Taking Oath On Two Qurans? The Historic Reason Behind NYC Mayor's Swearing-In
Why Is Zohran Mamdani Taking Oath On Two Qurans? The Historic Reason Behind NYC Mayor's Swearing-In
Why Is Zohran Mamdani Taking Oath On Two Qurans? The Historic Reason Behind NYC Mayor's Swearing-In
Why Is Zohran Mamdani Taking Oath On Two Qurans? The Historic Reason Behind NYC Mayor's Swearing-In

QUICK LINKS