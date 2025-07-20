LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Administration Imposes New Flight Rules on Mexico, Threatens Trade Deal With Delta Airlines

Trump Administration Imposes New Flight Rules on Mexico, Threatens Trade Deal With Delta Airlines

The Trump administration has imposed new flight restrictions on Mexico, citing unfair treatment of U.S. airlines. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that all Mexican carriers must now seek U.S. approval for their flights, while Delta and Aeromexico push back against the move, calling it harmful to consumers.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 11:43:42 IST

The Trump administration announced new restrictions on Saturday for flights from Mexico. The move came after Mexico forced airlines to move from Mexico City’s main airport, Benito Juarez International Airport, to the newer Felipe Angeles International Airport, located over 30 miles away. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said this action gave an unfair advantage to Mexico’s domestic airlines.

He claimed Mexico violated a trade agreement between the two countries. Mexico is the most visited foreign destination for Americans, with over 40 million passengers traveling there last year. The new rules target both passenger and cargo flights from Mexico.

U.S. Demands Approval for All Mexican Flights

Secretary Duffy said all Mexican passenger, cargo, and charter airlines must now submit their flight schedules to the U.S. Department of Transportation. They must also receive formal approval before flying into the U.S.

These measures will stay in place until Mexico treats U.S. airlines fairly, Duffy said. “Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg deliberately allowed Mexico to break our bilateral aviation agreement,” Duffy stated. “That ends today. Let these actions serve as a warning to any country who thinks it can take advantage of the U.S., our carriers, and our market. America First means fighting for the fundamental principle of fairness.”

Delta and Aeromexico Push Back Against Move

Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico strongly opposed the move to end their long-running partnership. Their joint agreement, approved in 2016, allowed them to coordinate flights between the U.S. and Mexico. The airlines argued that it is unfair to punish them for decisions made by the Mexican government.

They said canceling the agreement would affect nearly two dozen routes and could cost consumers up to $800 million in annual savings. “The U.S. Department of Transportation’s tentative proposal to terminate its approval of the strategic and pro-competitive partnership between Delta and Aeromexico would cause significant harm,” Delta said in a statement.

Mexican Government Yet to Respond

The office of Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum has not yet responded to the new U.S. flight restrictions. She did not mention the issue during a public event on Saturday. Meanwhile, Aeromexico’s press office confirmed it is reviewing the order. 

Must Read: Caught On Cam: Delta Flight Catches Fire Mid-Air

