LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia brahmos Bhopal Budhwara locality Indian embassy in Niger 2022 Brazil election results India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web russia brahmos Bhopal Budhwara locality Indian embassy in Niger 2022 Brazil election results India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web russia brahmos Bhopal Budhwara locality Indian embassy in Niger 2022 Brazil election results India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web russia brahmos Bhopal Budhwara locality Indian embassy in Niger 2022 Brazil election results India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web
Live TV
TRENDING |
russia brahmos Bhopal Budhwara locality Indian embassy in Niger 2022 Brazil election results India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web russia brahmos Bhopal Budhwara locality Indian embassy in Niger 2022 Brazil election results India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web russia brahmos Bhopal Budhwara locality Indian embassy in Niger 2022 Brazil election results India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web russia brahmos Bhopal Budhwara locality Indian embassy in Niger 2022 Brazil election results India-US Trade Deal Talks Dark Web
Home > World > Caught On Cam: Delta Flight Catches Fire Mid-Air

Caught On Cam: Delta Flight Catches Fire Mid-Air

A Delta flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta made an emergency landing after its left engine caught fire shortly after takeoff. All 226 passengers and 9 crew members were safe. The FAA has launched an inquiry. This marks the second Delta engine fire incident this year, with another involving a battery fire.

Reports say the plane was around 25 years old
Reports say the plane was around 25 years old

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 08:04:06 IST

A Delta Air Lines flight had to make an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday.

Reportedly, the left engine of the flight had caught fire moments after takeoff.

The flight was scheduled to reach Atlanta from Los Angeles.

Reports said that as soon as the flight left the runway, the crew saw that the plane’s left engine was in flames.

Everyone Inside The Delta Flight Was Safe

The pilots were swiftly informed, and they prepared to turn the aircraft back.

While the air traffic control swung into action, the aircraft met safety criteria and landed at the airport.

The fire was quickly doused as emergency teams remained alert. The passengers exited the plane, and everyone was reported safe.

226 passengers and nine crew members were on the flight.

“Delta flight 446 returned to Los Angeles shortly after departure following an indication of an issue with the aircraft’s left engine,” an official said.

An inquiry has been initiated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to find the reasons that resulted in the plane catching fire.



A Delta Plane Has Caught Fire For Second Time This Year

Reportedly, two General Electric CF6 engines powered the plane, which was almost 25 years old.

Interestingly, this is the second incident this year in which a Delta plane has caught fire.

Earlier in January, Flight DL105 took off from Atlanta, and its left engine caught fire shortly afterward.

Scheduled to travel to Brazil, it had to turn back to Atlanta.

A few days ago, another Delta flight, a Boeing 757, was diverted due to a battery fire.

The Florida-bound flight was forced to land at Florida Airport following a quick action by the crew to extinguish a battery that reportedly caught fire.

Reports added that the battery belonged to a passenger.

A viral video also showed that emergency teams went inside the plane in full gear as the passengers were asked to stay in their seats.

Also Read: At least 27 Dead as Tourist Boat Capsizes in Vietnam’s Halong Bay

Tags: Delta AirlinesDelta Flightemergencyflights

More News

Northern Iran Hit By 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake: 4.0 Quake Felt In Tajikistan
‘Bharat First’: EaseMyTrip Reiterates Stance Against Matches Involving Pakistan
Caught On Cam: Delta Flight Catches Fire Mid-Air
Are Indians Abusing Wheelchair Service At Airports? Watch
Former Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Pulls Out Of Legends League To Boycott Pakistan
Opposition To Open The First Monsoon Session With Discussion On Operation Sindoor And ‘Drift’ In Foreign Policy
Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ Al Saud Dies After 20 Years In Coma
Weather Updates: Light Rain Predicted For Next Five Days In Delhi
Is Your Petrol Pump Owner Secretly a Millionaire? Uncover Their Monthly Income and Fuel Commission Secrets
Your Horoscope for July 20,2025 For Each Zodiac: Connection, Courage & Small Victories
Caught On Cam: Delta Flight Catches Fire Mid-Air

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Cam: Delta Flight Catches Fire Mid-Air

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Cam: Delta Flight Catches Fire Mid-Air
Caught On Cam: Delta Flight Catches Fire Mid-Air
Caught On Cam: Delta Flight Catches Fire Mid-Air
Caught On Cam: Delta Flight Catches Fire Mid-Air

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?