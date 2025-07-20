Caught On Cam: Delta Flight Catches Fire Mid-Air

A Delta Air Lines flight had to make an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday.

Reportedly, the left engine of the flight had caught fire moments after takeoff.

The flight was scheduled to reach Atlanta from Los Angeles.

Reports said that as soon as the flight left the runway, the crew saw that the plane’s left engine was in flames.

Everyone Inside The Delta Flight Was Safe

The pilots were swiftly informed, and they prepared to turn the aircraft back.

While the air traffic control swung into action, the aircraft met safety criteria and landed at the airport.

The fire was quickly doused as emergency teams remained alert. The passengers exited the plane, and everyone was reported safe.

226 passengers and nine crew members were on the flight.

“Delta flight 446 returned to Los Angeles shortly after departure following an indication of an issue with the aircraft’s left engine,” an official said.

An inquiry has been initiated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to find the reasons that resulted in the plane catching fire.

A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Atlanta made an emergency landing Friday at LAX after a reported engine fire, officials said. The Boeing 767 engine caught fire shortly after takeoff around 2 p.m. Video from the ground captured the flames coming out from one of the engines.… pic.twitter.com/fm8ilJtzrk — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 19, 2025







A Delta Plane Has Caught Fire For Second Time This Year

Reportedly, two General Electric CF6 engines powered the plane, which was almost 25 years old.

Interestingly, this is the second incident this year in which a Delta plane has caught fire.

Earlier in January, Flight DL105 took off from Atlanta, and its left engine caught fire shortly afterward.

Scheduled to travel to Brazil, it had to turn back to Atlanta.

A few days ago, another Delta flight, a Boeing 757, was diverted due to a battery fire.

The Florida-bound flight was forced to land at Florida Airport following a quick action by the crew to extinguish a battery that reportedly caught fire.

Reports added that the battery belonged to a passenger.

A viral video also showed that emergency teams went inside the plane in full gear as the passengers were asked to stay in their seats.

Also Read: At least 27 Dead as Tourist Boat Capsizes in Vietnam’s Halong Bay