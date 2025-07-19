At least 27 Dead as Tourist Boat Capsizes in Vietnam’s Halong Bay

At least 27 people have died after a tourist boat capsized in Vietnam’s Halong Bay on Saturday, as the region was battered by Storm Wipha, according to a report published by Reuters.

Tourist Boat Overturns As Stormy Weather Batters Region

According to the report, the boat, carrying 53 people – 48 tourists and 5 crew members – flipped around 2 p.m. local time, with high winds and heavy rainfall witnessed in the region.

Rescue Efforts Underway

Rescue teams have recovered 27 bodies, including eight children, and found 11 survivors, Reuters reported, citing the Vietnam News Agency.

Several others are reported to be missing as search operations continue. The boat had been sailing near the Dau Go Cave, one of Halong Bay’s key landmarks, as reported by CNN.

Halong Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is known for its stunning limestone islands and islets. It’s a popular destination for tourists, with many explorers visiting from the capital city of Hanoi.

Reports suggest the stormy weather linked to Storm Wipha, which is expected to make landfall along Vietnam’s northern coast next week, likely contributed to the tragedy on the sea.

Storm Wipha Disrupts Travel

With Storm Wipha approaching, local authorities are reportedly bracing for further disruption.

According to the Reuters report, the storm has already affected air travel, with nine flights diverted and three others grounded at Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport on Saturday due to the severe weather.

