Bus Crash Near Shiraz City in Iran Kills At least 15, Leaves 27 Injured

At least 15 people were killed and 27 others were injured after a bus overturned in southern Iran, The Associated Press reported on Saturday, citing state media. The accident took place near Shiraz, the capital of Fars province, the report said.

Emergency Teams Dispatached for Rescue

Masoud Abed, head of the province’s emergency organisation, told state-run IRNA that “so far 15 people were confirmed dead and 27 were injured.” Emergency teams, the report said, dispatched 11 ambulances to the site of the incident to assist in search and rescue operations.

Iran’s Road Safety Crisis

Iran sees nearly 17,000 road accident-related deaths every year, making it one of the countries with the highest rates of such casualties globally.

Experts say disregard for safety measures, rampant use of old vehicles, and inadequate emergency response system, among other factors could be behind the staggering toll figure.

(This is a breaking news story)

