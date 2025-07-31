Trump Administration Announces Private Health‑Data Tracking System With Big Tech Partners

The Trump administration is rolling out a new initiative that invites Americans to upload personal health records and medical data to apps run by private tech firms like Google and Amazon, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Wednesday. The plan, unveiled at a White House event, reportedly involves more than 60 partners, including hospital systems like the Cleveland Clinic, and hopes to create what the administration calls a “digital health ecosystem”.

According to the report, the platform aims to streamline access to health records, simplify check‑ins via QR codes, and support weight and diabetes management programs, digital tools and Artificial Intelligence-driven chatting assistants, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said.

“We have the tools and information available now to empower patients to improve their outcomes and their healthcare experience,” AP quoted CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz as saying.

Tech Firms and Medical Providers on Board

Following the announcement, fitness app Noom revealed its plans to integrate user lab results and tests into personalised weight‑loss analysis.

“Right now you have a lot of siloed data,” Noom CEO Geoff Cook reportedly said.

Noting that travelling patients often struggle to gather fragmented records from multiple providers, in delays that can hinder care or accurate diagnoses, The Cleveland Clinic CEO Tomislav Mihaljevic explained, “These apps give us insight about what’s happening with the patient’s health outside of the physician’s office,” as reported by the AP.

Privacy Fears and Ethical Concerns

Meanwhile, privacy advocates have sounded an alarm over how sensitive data may be used. Georgetown health‑law expert Lawrence Gostin told the US-based news agency about the “enormous ethical and legal concerns”, warning, “Patients across America should be very worried that their medical records are going to be used in ways that harm them and their families.”

Jeffrey Chester of the Center for Digital Democracy also expressed skepticism, while underlining limited regulation of health apps and telehealth programs. “This scheme is an open door for the further use and monetisation of sensitive and personal health information,” Chester reportedly said.

Opt‑In Model and Oversight Structures

Officials from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services say the system is opt‑in only, and that shared information will be secured under CMS oversight. According to the report, a recommended list of vetted apps will appear on Medicare.gov, especially those for chronic‑disease management and health plan navigation.

Still, those opposing the move argue that once data leaves regulated healthcare environments, tools like HIPAA protections may no longer apply, raising questions over accountability for data misuse, The Hill reported.