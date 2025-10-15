LIVE TV
Trump Awards Presidential Medal Of Freedom To Late Charlie Kirk, Watch Wife Reads Out Daughter's Emotional Note

Donald Trump posthumously honored conservative activist Charlie Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom after his assassination in Utah. Calling him “a fearless warrior for liberty,” Trump praised Kirk’s influence on young conservatives while pledging to combat political violence nationwide.

Published: October 15, 2025 04:22:05 IST

President Donald Trump on Tuesday posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA. Kirk was assassinated last month while addressing a college event in Utah.

During the Rose Garden ceremony, Trump called Kirk “a fearless warrior for liberty” and “a beloved leader who inspired millions.” Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, accepted the nation’s highest civilian honor on his behalf. The event marked a moment of tribute and mourning for the 31-year-old who played a major role in conservative youth activism.

Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Sparked National Outrage

Charlie Kirk, aged 31, was shot dead on September 10 during a speaking event at Utah Valley University. The attack shocked political circles and triggered widespread outrage. Law enforcement agencies immediately launched a multi-agency investigation to identify the motive behind the assassination. The incident also led to increased security concerns around public political events. Supporters across the country organized candlelight vigils and memorial rallies in his honor, describing Kirk as a key voice for conservative youth movements and campus politics in America.

Trump Vows Crackdown on Political Violence After Attack

The assassination of Charlie Kirk became a rallying point for Donald Trump and his supporters. In several rallies and speeches following the incident, Trump called for stricter action against what he termed “radical left extremism.” The White House directed federal agencies, including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and IRS, to investigate organizations allegedly connected to political violence. Officials have been instructed to strengthen monitoring and ensure stronger protection for public figures and political speakers across the country.

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 4:22 AM IST
