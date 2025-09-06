LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump confirms US to host 2026 G20 Summit in Miami

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 12:40:08 IST

Washington DC [US], September 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has officially announced that the United States will host the 2026 G20 Summit in Miami, Florida, coinciding with the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

During an announcement on Friday (local time) at the White House, where he officially signed an executive order that reverted the Department of Defence’s name to the Department of War, Trump expressed his enthusiasm about bringing the high-level global summit to the United States for the first time in nearly two decades.

“We’re going to talk about Florida, the great State of Florida, now, because it’s going to be a very exciting thing to host the G20. As we celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary next year, the United States will have the honour of hosting exactly that, the G20 summit right here in America for the first time in nearly 20 years,” Trump said.

“This afternoon, I’m thrilled to announce that the 2026 G20 conference will be held in one of our country’s greatest cities, beautiful Miami, Florida,” he added.

The US President also said that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent would structure the agenda. At the same time, Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, would serve as the summit’s principal coordinator.

The last time the United States held a full G20 Summit was during the Obama administration in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 2009.

Trump’s announcement comes as the 2025 G20 Summit is set to be held in South Africa. However, Trump confirmed that he would not be attending this year’s gathering, delegating the responsibility instead to Vice President JD Vance.

“I won’t be going this year. It’s in South Africa. JD will be going — great vice president. And he looks forward to it. But no, I won’t be going to it,” Trump said.

The Group of Twenty (G20) is an international forum of both developing and developed countries which seeks to find solutions to global economic and financial issues.

The G20 comprises 19 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States and two regional bodies, namely the European Union and the African Union.

The G20 members include the world’s major economies, representing 85 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product, over 75 per cent of international trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

