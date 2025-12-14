Trump Corrects Himself After Claiming Suspect Was Caught In Brown University Shooting, Netizens Say ‘He’s Ill-Informed’

US President Donald Trump faced sharp criticism online after posting contradictory updates about the status of the suspect in the deadly shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island. While authorities were still responding to the incident, Trump initially claimed the suspect had been apprehended only to later correct himself, triggering backlash and confusion on social media.

Trump’s Conflicting Posts on Brown University Shooting

Shortly after news broke of the shooting at Brown University’s Providence campus on Saturday, December 13, Trump took to Truth Social to say the suspect was already in custody.

“I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island. The FBI is on the scene. The suspect is in custody. God bless the victims and the families of the victims!” Trump wrote.

However, he later issued another post walking back the claim. “The Brown University Police reversed their previous statement The suspect is NOT in custody,” Trump said, contradicting his earlier assertion.

Netizens Mock Trump, Accuse Him of Spreading Confusion

Trump’s back-to-back posts sparked immediate reactions on X, with several users accusing the president of being ill-informed and adding to public confusion during an unfolding emergency.

“Trump is ill informed. This is dangerous. NO suspect is in custody,” one user wrote. Another bluntly commented, “He’s so dumb.”

Some users questioned Trump’s claim that police had reversed their statement. “Brown has not reversed any statement. They never said a shooter was in custody. Only the President did,” a post read.

Others Defend Trump for Issuing Quick Correction

Not all reactions were critical. Some users defended Trump, pointing out that he issued a clarification soon after authorities provided updated information.

“He issued a retraction immediately,” one user wrote, while another urged critics to “read the next post” before accusing him of misinformation.

What Police Actually Said About the Suspect

Providence Police later clarified that officers had briefly detained a person of interest but soon determined that the individual had no involvement in the shooting.

Officials said the person was initially “thought to be involved” but was later ruled out. As of now, no suspect is in custody.

Tim O’Hara, deputy chief of Providence Police, said the suspect is believed to be a male dressed entirely in black. Police searched the Barus & Holley Engineering Building but were unable to locate the shooter.

Brown University Remains on Lockdown

Brown University confirmed that while authorities were initially informed that someone was in custody, questioning revealed that the individual was not the suspect.

“We urge all members of our community to remain vigilant,” the university said, adding that the campus continues to remain under lockdown with instructions to shelter in place.

Casualties and FBI Involvement

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley confirmed that two people were killed in the shooting, while eight others were hospitalised in critical but stable condition. He cautioned that the numbers could change as the investigation continues.

The FBI has joined the probe. FBI Boston said it is assisting Rhode Island law enforcement with investigative, tactical and victim support resources.

Trump Draws Spotlight Amid Tragedy

Even as authorities focused on responding to the deadly shooting, much of the online conversation shifted to Trump’s contradictory statements. Critics said the president’s premature claim added to confusion during a rapidly evolving situation, while supporters argued he corrected himself promptly once facts became clear.

The investigation remains ongoing, with no suspect apprehended so far.

