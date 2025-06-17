Trump Cuts G7 Summit Trip Short, Orders ‘Immediate Evacuation’ Of Tehran, Warns ‘Iran Can’t Have Nukes’

US President Donald Trump is leaving ahead of schedule from the G7 summit in Alberta, Canada, the White House said.

Trump arrived in Canada on Sunday night and was scheduled to remain in Canada for the G7 summit. He was expected to meet global leaders in bilaterals and G7 meetings to discuss trade, tariffs and the situation in middle east, Russia-Ukraine.

Situation Escalates in Middle East; Trump to Leave Earlier

However, as the situation continues to escalate in the Middle East with both Israel and Iran trading blows, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Twitter.

Earlier, Trump said, “Iran wants “to make a deal. And as soon as I leave here we’re going to be doing something.” Despite indicating displeasure for being in Alberta while Iran and Isran exchanged missiles, he said, he had felt compelled to remain in Canada because “I have this commitment. I have a lot of commitments. I have a commitment to a lot of countries.”

Trump Gives Tehran Escalation Warning

Trump, in an ominous message on his social platform, Truth Social, called for the immediate evacuation of Tehran.

For several times during the day, Trump said that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. In his social post in which he called for the evacuation of Tehran, trump wrote, “IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.” He said Iran should have signed the “deal” he told them to sign.

“What a shame, and waste of human life,” he said in what appeared to be a reference to Israel’s attack last week on Iran.“Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!,” Trump warned.

