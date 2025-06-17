Live Tv
Trump Cuts G7 Summit Trip Short, Orders ‘Immediate Evacuation’ Of Tehran, Warns ‘Iran Can’t Have Nukes’

US President Donald Trump is cutting short his visit to the G7 summit in Alberta amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. The White House confirmed his early departure, citing urgent developments in the Middle East and Trump's growing focus on Iran's nuclear threat.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 05:42:59 IST

US President Donald Trump is leaving ahead of schedule from the G7 summit in Alberta, Canada, the White House said.

Trump arrived in Canada on Sunday night and was scheduled to remain in  Canada for the G7 summit. He was expected to meet global leaders in bilaterals and G7 meetings to discuss trade, tariffs and the situation in middle east, Russia-Ukraine.

Situation Escalates in Middle East; Trump to Leave Earlier

However, as the situation continues to escalate in the Middle East with both Israel and Iran trading blows, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Twitter.

Earlier, Trump said, “Iran wants “to make a deal. And as soon as I leave here we’re going to be doing something.” Despite indicating displeasure for being in Alberta while Iran and Isran exchanged missiles, he said, he had felt compelled to remain in Canada because “I have this commitment. I have a lot of commitments. I have a commitment to a lot of countries.”

Read More: G7 Summit 2025 Exclusive: What Are the Key Issues on the Agenda? G7 Research Group Head Prof. John Kirton Explains

Trump Gives Tehran Escalation Warning

Trump, in an ominous message on his social platform, Truth Social, called for the immediate evacuation of Tehran.

For several times during the day, Trump said that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. In his social post in which he called for the evacuation of Tehran, trump wrote, “IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.” He said Iran should have signed the “deal” he told them to sign.

“What a shame, and waste of human life,” he said in what appeared to be a reference to Israel’s attack last week on Iran.“Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!,” Trump warned.

Also Read: ‘Violation Of Freedom Of Expression’: Iran’s State TV Iranian Broadcasting Corporation Anchor Sahar Emami returns To Air After Israeli Strike

