LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Enforces US-Japan Trade Pact With Executive Order, 15 PC Tariff Applied

Trump Enforces US-Japan Trade Pact With Executive Order, 15 PC Tariff Applied

15 Per Cent Tariff on Japanese Imports as Tokyo Pledges $550 Billion Investment in US.

US President Donald Trump (Photo/White House)
US President Donald Trump (Photo/White House)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: September 5, 2025 04:15:17 IST

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order officially putting into action the US-Japan trade agreement, the White House confirmed on Thursday. 

US-Japan Trade Agreement Applies 15% Tariffs

The trade agreement applies a baseline tariff of 15 per cent on nearly all Japanese imports entering the US, with the executive order mentioning that the Government of Japan has agreed to invest USD 550 billion in the United States.

The White House said on X, “@POTUS has signed an Executive Order officially implementing the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement.”

In an executive order, US President Donald Trump recalled the framework between the US and Japan announced in July earlier this year, which “lays the foundation for a new era of United States-Japan trade relations grounded in principles of reciprocity and our shared national interests”. 

In a statement, the White House said, “Under the Agreement, the United States will apply a baseline 15 per cent tariff on nearly all Japanese imports entering the United States, alongside separate sector-specific treatment for automobiles and automobile parts; aerospace products; generic pharmaceuticals; and natural resources that are not naturally available or produced in the United States.”

The order mentioned that Japan would also purchase US-made commercial aircraft, as well as United States defence equipment. The order further noted that Japan would provide to the USA- manufacturing, aerospace, agriculture, food, energy, automobile, and industrial goods producers, “with breakthrough openings in market access across key sectors”.

Significantly, the statement mentioned that the Government of Japan is working toward an expedited implementation of a 75 per cent increase in United States rice procurements within the Minimum Access rice scheme and purchases of United States agricultural goods, including corn, soybeans, fertiliser, bioethanol, alongside other US products, totalling USD 8 billion per year.

The Executive Order, officially implemented by the US President, underlined that the Agreement establishes a tariff framework that levels the playing field for American producers, accounts for American national security needs, expands US exports and investment-driven production, and helps reduce the trade deficit with Japan. (ANI)

Tags: donald trumpUS-Japan Trade

RELATED News

Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
Dozens Detained in New York Immigration Raids – Here’s What We Know So Far
Meet Girl With World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting, Was Honoured By Armed Forces, Not From US, China, Russia, India
Thailand to Elect New PM Amid Political Chaos – How Will the Vote Unfold in Parliament?
Afghan migrants report surge in forced deportations from Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

iPhone 17 Series Price Leak Ahead of Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event in India: Check Expected Prices for All Models
IB ACIO Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT at mha.gov.in: Steps to Check Exam City and Admit Card PDF- Direct Link Here
Stock market Today: Closing Bell | FLAT FINISH for Sensex And Nifty As Auto And Metals Outshine FMCG And IT
Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress
The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine
31-Year-Old Private Airline Pilot Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Videos Of Woman With Spy Camera
Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Body Of Abducted Tribal Leader Recovered In Assam
Trump Enforces US-Japan Trade Pact With Executive Order, 15 PC Tariff Applied

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Enforces US-Japan Trade Pact With Executive Order, 15 PC Tariff Applied

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Enforces US-Japan Trade Pact With Executive Order, 15 PC Tariff Applied
Trump Enforces US-Japan Trade Pact With Executive Order, 15 PC Tariff Applied
Trump Enforces US-Japan Trade Pact With Executive Order, 15 PC Tariff Applied
Trump Enforces US-Japan Trade Pact With Executive Order, 15 PC Tariff Applied

QUICK LINKS