Trump Fires Back At Tucker Carlson: ‘Let Him Get a TV Network’

Tucker Carlson, a leading voice among conservative isolationists, strongly criticized President Donald Trump, accusing him of being “complicit” in the Israel–Iran conflict due to his vocal support of Israel. Carlson argued that backing Israel contradicts the America First foreign policy principles cherished by many of Trump’s base.

Trump’s Sharp Rebuttal

Speaking at the G7 Summit in Canada, Trump dismissed Carlson’s remarks with a quip:

“Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen.”

He emphasized that Carlson’s influence has diminished since leaving mainstream media. Trump then reaffirmed his stance, stating that he determines what “America First” means, not commentators.

Broader GOP Split Revealed

The exchange highlights a growing divide within the GOP. A faction including Carlson, Charlie Kirk, and Rep.

Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes for non-interventionism.

Meanwhile, Trump and foreign-policy hawks like Mark Levin argue that supporting Israel and limiting Iran’s nuclear ambitions are essential to national security.

G7 Trip Cut Short

As the Israel–Iran standoff intensified, Trump left the G7 Summit early to return to Washington.

He issued a stern warning to Iran—urging them not to pursue nuclear weapons—and called for the evacuation of Tehran. Defense leaders also announced U.S. military preparations to support Israel.

Trump’s dismissal of Carlson’s critique underscores his grip on defining the America First ideology.

As MAGA debates U.S. foreign policy direction, this clash marks a pivotal moment between isolationist voices and a more assertive international posture under Trump.

