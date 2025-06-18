Trump Gives Green Light To Iran Strike Plans But Holds For Now, Waiting If Tehran Backs Down On Nukes

President Donald Trump has approved potential military strike plans against Iran but is holding off for now, awaiting Tehran’s stance on its nuclear ambitions, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, quoting people familiar with internal discussions.

Trump Approves Strikes

The details of the plan to strike came to light late Tuesday, with Wall Street Journal sources saying Trump conveyed his approval of the strike plans during a meeting with senior aides. However, he indicated he would delay any action to see if Iran steps back from its nuclear program.

“I may do it, I may not do it,” Trump said when asked earlier if he had made a final decision on targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities. Emphasizing his hardline position, he added, “The next week is going to be very big, maybe less than a week.”

The US has identified Iran’s heavily fortified Fordow enrichment site as a potential US target. Fordow is buried deep beneath a mountain. The site is considered one of the most secure nuclear facilities in the world, with only the most powerful US bombs, known as bunker bombs, capable of reaching it.

Khamenei Warns Trump

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned Trump while dismissing the possibility of surrendering to US demands. He said that any American military action would result in “irreparable consequences.”

The US military has ramped up its presence over recent days by deploying several military assets in the region. A third Navy destroyer has entered the eastern Mediterranean, while a second carrier strike group is now en route to the Arabian Sea. Pentagon officials have maintained that the buildup is defensive. However, they acknowledge it could provide strategic support if Trump plans to join ongoing Israeli strikes against Iran.

Iran and Israel Trade Blows, Killing Civilians

The conflict between Iran and Israel continues to escalate. According to a human rights organization, the death toll in Iran has exceeded 450 while, 24 people have been killed in Israel by Iranian strikes.

In other news, a US government aircraft evacuated several non-essential diplomats and their family members from Israel on Wednesday. The evacuation came just before US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the embassy was preparing evacuation plans for American citizens, including flights and ships.

