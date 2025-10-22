Trump Govt To Shut Down NASA? Musk’s Big Warning Sparks Debate, Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Claim

Social media went into overdrive this week after viral posts claimed that US President Donald Trump’s administration was planning to eliminate the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The rumour began after a post from a news aggregator on X stated, “Trump administration considering eliminating NASA.” Another added that “the private sector would most likely make up for any losses” if the space agency were shut down.

The claims quickly drew widespread backlash online. Many users criticised the idea, arguing that NASA’s work has been vital to maintaining the US’s leadership in space exploration. “This would be such a disastrous decision,” one user wrote. Another said, “This is a huge mistake and will be detrimental to our national security. Russia and China are still ramping up.”

What is the truth?

However, there is no official confirmation that the Trump government plans to eliminate NASA. Reports suggest that while the administration has introduced significant budget cuts for fiscal year 2026, resulting in 41 space missions being canceled, according to the Planetary Society, NASA’s existence is not under direct threat.

The online speculation grew after Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, accused NASA’s acting administrator Sean Duffy of undermining the agency. On X, Musk wrote, “Sean Dummy is trying to kill NASA!” He also shared a report from *Ars Technica* claiming that Duffy was pushing for NASA to be merged into the Department of Transportation.

If true, such a move would not dissolve NASA but could strip it of its independence. The Wall Street Journal also reported that Duffy has been meeting senators to discuss his vision for NASA’s future structure.

Musk’s criticism appears to stem from recent remarks by Duffy suggesting that SpaceX is lagging behind the US government’s timeline for a moon return. The controversy also comes amid speculation over who will lead NASA next. While Duffy reportedly wants the top job, rumours suggest Jared Isaacman, CEO of Shift4 Payments, could be re-nominated after his earlier withdrawal.

