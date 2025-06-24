Trump Makes Surprise Request To China: Continue Buying Oil From Iran

US President Donald Trump made an unexpected declaration just hours after announcing a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Following nearly two weeks of missile strikes and aerial bombardments, both nations agreed to return to diplomatic efforts, aiming to restore stability in the Middle East.

Trump’s Truth Social Post Signals Policy Shift Toward Iran

Shortly after the ceasefire announcement, President Trump posted on his platform, Truth Social, with a message that quickly drew attention. He wrote, “China can now continue to purchase Oil from Iran. Hopefully, they will be purchasing plenty from the US, also.”





The statement marked a surprising turn in US foreign policy toward Iran, considering previous efforts to isolate Tehran economically. Trump’s post came at a time when global observers were watching closely for signs of easing tensions in the region.

President Trump added in his Truth Social post, “It was my Great Honor to make this happen!” The comment highlighted his personal role in facilitating the ceasefire agreement between the two long-standing regional rivals.

Trump Declares Ceasefire Success and Claims Nuclear Destruction

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) expressed his satisfaction in stopping “THE WAR” between Iran and Israel, asserting that it was his “great honour” to destroy all of Iran’s nuclear facilities and capabilities before brokering a ceasefire between the two nations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that both Israel and Iran “equally” wanted the conflict to end.

“Both Israel and Iran wanted to stop the War, equally! It was my great honour to Destroy All Nuclear facilities & capability, and then, STOP THE WAR,” he stated in his post.

Details of Escalation Leading to the Ceasefire

This came following a series of escalating military actions in the region when Israel initially conducted coordinated strikes against Iranian nuclear and military sites on June 13.

Following this, Iran retaliated with strikes on Israeli military infrastructure, and the US joined the conflict with precision strikes on Iran’s three key nuclear facilities–Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Trump Rejects Regime Change, Calls for Regional Calm

US President Donald Trump has said that Iran is not going to have a nuclear weapon and is “going to be a great trading nation” and that he will like to “see everything calm down as quickly as possible”.

In his remarks hours after the ceasefire in the Israel-Iran conflict, Trump also referred to the ceasefire between Israel and Iran and indicated that the United States is not keen on “regime change” in Iran.

“No… if there was, there was. I’d like to see everything calm down as quickly as possible. Regime change takes chaos and ideally we don’t want to see so much chaos, so we’ll see how it does…,” he said when asked if he wants to see a regime change in Iran.

Trump Affirms Iran’s Future Lies in Trade, Not Nukes

“Iran’s not going to have a nuclear weapon, by the way. I think it’s the last thing on their mind right now. They’re not going to have enrichment (Uranium) and they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon… They’re going to be a great trading nation and they have a lot of oil. They’re going to do well. They’re not going to have a nuclear weapon…” Trump said during a Press Gaggle on Air Force One.

He also said that ceasefire was “very much in effect.”

“Israel, as you know, turned back. They didn’t do that raid this morning, fortunately. That was a big thing. Appreciate it. They had a lot of planes going, and they were going to do something, and they didn’t do it. We’re happy about that. Very happy about that,” Trump said.

“There was going to be a retaliation this morning by Israel. And I said, you got to call back the planes. It’s enough. And they did, which I respect very greatly. So nobody was killed. That was the story,” he added.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Israel To Respond ‘Forcefully’ To Any Ceasefire Breach: Defence Minister Katz