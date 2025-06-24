Israel To Respond ‘Forcefully’ To Any Ceasefire Breach: Defence Minister Katz

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has announced that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been instructed to respond with force if Iran violates the ceasefire.

Taking to social media platform X, Katz said, “I have instructed the IDF, in coordination with the Prime Minister, to respond forcefully to the violation of the ceasefire by Iran through intense strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran.”

I spoke moments ago with U.S. Secretary of Defense @PeteHegseth.

I thanked him for President @realDonaldTrump bold decision to act with Israel against the Iranian nuclear threat. The Secretary praised Israel and the IDF for the historic achievements made. I emphasized that… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) June 24, 2025

“The Iranian regime has severely violated the ceasefire declared by the President of the United States and launched missiles toward Israel, and in accordance with the government’s policy as determined — we will respond forcefully to any violation,” he added.

Northern Israel on Alert Following Missile Attack

Earlier, the IDF Home Front Command advised residents in northern Israel that they could exit bomb shelters after Iran’s latest missile fire.

Sirens had earlier sounded in Northern Israel following a new ballistic missile attack from Iran. The Times of Israel reported that individuals in affected areas were urged to stay in shelters until further notice.

Israel Accepts Trump’s Ceasefire Proposal

The statement from Defence Minister Katz follows Israel’s acceptance of US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a bilateral ceasefire with Iran.

Israel expressed its gratitude to Trump and the United States for their defensive support and assistance in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat.

“In light of having achieved the objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agrees to the President’s proposal for a bilateral ceasefire. Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire,” the Prime Minister’s Office stated.

Trump Announces ‘Total Ceasefire’ Between Iran and Israel

US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire,” ending days of intense conflict.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, explained that Israel and Iran would likely exchange final blows over the next six hours before the deal fully took effect.

“Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th Hour, an official end to the 12-Day War,” he wrote.

Background: Timeline of Escalation Between Iran and Israel

The conflict began on June 13 when Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion” – a major airstrike campaign targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites.

In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a retaliatory drone and missile campaign titled “Operation True Promise 3,” which targeted Israeli fighter jet fuel production and key energy infrastructure.

Tensions heightened further when the US joined the fray with “Operation Midnight Hammer,” striking three critical Iranian nuclear sites. Iran retaliated by firing multiple missiles at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest American base in the region.

Trump Claims Victory in Ending the Conflict

On Tuesday, President Trump voiced his satisfaction in halting the war between Iran and Israel, claiming credit for destroying Iran’s nuclear capabilities before facilitating a ceasefire.

“Both Israel and Iran wanted to stop the War, equally! It was my great honour to Destroy All Nuclear facilities & capability, and then, STOP THE WAR,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

This declaration came after a whirlwind of military activity across the region, starting with Israel’s strikes and culminating in a dramatic US-Iran exchange before the ceasefire was confirmed.

(With Inputs From ANI)

