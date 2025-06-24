Live Tv
Home > World > Trump Says No To Regime Change In Iran, Cites Concerns Over Chaos

Trump Says No To Regime Change In Iran, Cites Concerns Over Chaos

"Israel, as you know, turned back. They didn't do that raid this morning, fortunately. That was a big thing. Appreciate it. They had a lot of planes going, and they were going to do something, and they didn't do it. We're happy about that. Very happy about that," Trump said.

Trump Says No To Regime Change In Iran, Cites Concerns Over Chaos

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 25, 2025 01:43:40 IST

US President Donald Trump has said that Iran is not going to have a nuclear weapon and is “going to be a great trading nation” and that he will like to “see everything calm down as quickly as possible”.

Ceasefire Mentioned After Israel-Iran Conflict

In his remarks hours after the ceasefire in the Israel-Iran conflict, Trump also referred to the ceasefire between Israel and Iran and indicated that the United States is not keen on “regime change” in Iran.

“No… if there was, there was. I’d like to see everything calm down as quickly as possible. Regime change takes chaos and ideally we don’t want to see so much chaos, so we’ll see how it does…,” he said when asked if he wants to see a regime change in Iran.

Iran Will Not Go Nuclear, Says Trump

“Iran’s not going to have a nuclear weapon, by the way. I think it’s the last thing on their mind right now. They’re not going to have enrichment (Uranium) and they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon… They’re going to be a great trading nation and they have a lot of oil. They’re going to do well. They’re not going to have a nuclear weapon…” Trump said during a Press Gaggle on Air Force One.

Israel Withdrew Retaliation Plans, Trump Confirms

He also said that ceasefire was “very much in effect.”

“Israel, as you know, turned back. They didn’t do that raid this morning, fortunately. That was a big thing. Appreciate it. They had a lot of planes going, and they were going to do something, and they didn’t do it. We’re happy about that. Very happy about that,” Trump said.

“There was going to be a retaliation this morning by Israel. And I said, you got to call back the planes. It’s enough. And they did, which I respect very greatly. So nobody was killed. That was the story,” he added.

Trump Commends US Military Strike on Iran Facilities

Trump also referred to his conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Commending US military strikes on three nuclear facilities in Iran, Trump said: “They had a magnificent hit in the dark of night with no moon, no light, no nothing. They hit the target perfectly, wiped it out.”

Comments on NATO and Ukraine

“Now we’re going to NATO, and we’ll get a new set of problems. We’ll solve a new set of problems,” he said.

Speaking on NATO defence spending, Trump reiterated: “I was the one that said that’s what they should be paying. They’re having a problem with Spain. Spain’s not agreeing, which is very unfair to the rest of them.”

Answering a query related to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he said: “Yeah, probably. I’ll see him… He’s in a tough situation. Should have never been there.”

On Article 5 of the NATO charter, Trump said: “Depends on your definition. There are numerous definitions of Article 5. But I’m committed to being their friends. I’ve become friends with many of those leaders, and I’m committed to helping them.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Reza Pahlavi Says Iran In ‘Final Phase’, Asks World Not To Back Tehran Regime

