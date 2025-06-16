Trump Mocks At Former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson, Calls Him KOOKY Over Iran holding Nuclear Weapon

US President Donald Trump made chilling comments on former Fox News host- Tucker Carlson, over Iran holding a nuclear weapon. In the recent days, Carlson accused the former president of being “complicit in the act of war,” referencing Israel’s surprise missile strikes that targeted key Iranian nuclear sites last week.

In a series of posts on X, Carlson slammed “warmongers” in right-wing media and called out commentators like Sean Hannity and Mark Levin for allegedly pressuring Trump into supporting a direct U.S. military role. “What happens next will define Donald Trump’s presidency,” Carlson warned.

Trump decided not stay calm and post on Truth Social, “Someone please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

Israel- Iran War

The ongoing strikes, which have already resulted in multiple Iranian military casualties, mark a dangerous turn in the long-simmering feud between Israel and Iran. The U.S. has so far maintained that Israel acted unilaterally, although American defense systems reportedly assisted in intercepting Iran’s retaliatory attacks.

Evacuate Tehran Immediately: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump urged immediate evacuation from Tehran while reaffirming his hard-line stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Trump declared, amid a backdrop of worsening hostilities between Iran and Israel.

Trump is preparing to propose a final diplomatic offer to Iran a so-called “last-chance” nuclear deal even as Israeli airstrikes continue to devastate Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure. American and European officials confirmed that Tehran has reached out to Trump’s office in a bid to deescalate.

