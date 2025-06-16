Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > World > Trump Mocks At Former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson, Calls Him KOOKY Over Iran holding Nuclear Weapon

Trump Mocks At Former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson, Calls Him KOOKY Over Iran holding Nuclear Weapon

U.S. President Donald Trump urged immediate evacuation from Tehran while reaffirming his hard-line stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions. "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Trump declared, amid a backdrop of worsening hostilities between Iran and Israel.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 05:14:14 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

US President Donald Trump made chilling comments on former Fox News host- Tucker Carlson, over Iran holding a nuclear weapon. In the recent days, Carlson accused the former president of being “complicit in the act of war,” referencing Israel’s surprise missile strikes that targeted key Iranian nuclear sites last week.

In a series of posts on X, Carlson slammed “warmongers” in right-wing media and called out commentators like Sean Hannity and Mark Levin for allegedly pressuring Trump into supporting a direct U.S. military role. “What happens next will define Donald Trump’s presidency,” Carlson warned.

Trump decided not stay calm and post on Truth Social, “Someone please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

Israel- Iran War 

The ongoing strikes, which have already resulted in multiple Iranian military casualties, mark a dangerous turn in the long-simmering feud between Israel and Iran. The U.S. has so far maintained that Israel acted unilaterally, although American defense systems reportedly assisted in intercepting Iran’s retaliatory attacks.

Evacuate Tehran Immediately: Trump 

 U.S. President Donald Trump urged immediate evacuation from Tehran while reaffirming his hard-line stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Trump declared, amid a backdrop of worsening hostilities between Iran and Israel.

Trump is preparing to propose a final diplomatic offer to Iran a so-called “last-chance” nuclear deal even as Israeli airstrikes continue to devastate Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure. American and European officials confirmed that Tehran has reached out to Trump’s office in a bid to deescalate.

Must Read: UK Teen Trapped In War Hit Israel Could Not Write Her GCSE Exams But Spending Nights In Bomb Shelters

Tags: donald trumptucker carlson
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump: ‘We Know Exactly Where Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Hiding’, Warns Iran To Surrender Unconditionally
Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?