LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
budget surge Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid Sophia Bella katrina kaif alliance hamas donald trump budget surge Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid Sophia Bella katrina kaif alliance hamas donald trump budget surge Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid Sophia Bella katrina kaif alliance hamas donald trump budget surge Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid Sophia Bella katrina kaif alliance hamas donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
budget surge Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid Sophia Bella katrina kaif alliance hamas donald trump budget surge Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid Sophia Bella katrina kaif alliance hamas donald trump budget surge Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid Sophia Bella katrina kaif alliance hamas donald trump budget surge Marinera Bella 1 deadly raid Sophia Bella katrina kaif alliance hamas donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Plans Massive 50% Increase in US Defense Budget, Signaling Military Spending Surge

Trump Plans Massive 50% Increase in US Defense Budget, Signaling Military Spending Surge

President Donald Trump has proposed a 50% increase in the US defense budget, signaling a major boost in military spending aimed at strengthening national security and expanding defense capabilities.

US has expanded social media checks for all H-1B and H-4 visa applicants. (Photo: ANI)
US has expanded social media checks for all H-1B and H-4 visa applicants. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 8, 2026 04:40:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Plans Massive 50% Increase in US Defense Budget, Signaling Military Spending Surge

US President Donald Trump has set an ambitious plan to increase military spending in the US significantly by means of a 50% increase, which would mean $1.5 trillion broadly to confront the world’s dangerous countries like China, Russia, and the rest.

You Might Be Interested In

 

Budget Proposal Breakdown

The request for the fiscal year 2026 builds on a base of about $1 trillion that would include supplemental funds from the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”. The total consists of $892.6 billion in basic Pentagon funding plus $119.3 billion extra, with the aim of pushing the total through nuclear modernization, missile defense, and industrial base revival. The president’s priorities are the “Golden Dome” shield ($25 billion initial outlay), F-47 fighters, shipbuilding, and space systems.

You Might Be Interested In

 

Strategic Priorities

The resources will mainly be directed toward deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, improving homeland security, and revamping defense production. The Air Force will be allocated $234 billion for procurement ($54.4 billion) and R&D ($52.1 billion), while the Space Force will be the recipient of $26.4 billion stability despite the discussions about possible cuts. Reconciliation will inject cash for B-21 bombers, F-15EX jets, and Sentinel missiles with the intent of making the growth in the FY26 and beyond unstoppable.

 

Congressional and Economic Hurdles

The White House is asking for a $1.01 trillion topline (13% increase through mandatory funds); however, the critics are pointing at the flat discretionary levels, which are near $893 billion without supplements. The Senate leaders are dubious about crossing the trillion-dollar mark threshold, but the GOP hawks are advocating for the permanence of the matching inflation and threats. This goes beyond the previous records and marks the beginning of Trump’s “peace through strength” era.

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 4:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: budget surgedefense policydefense proposalglobal-securityhome-hero-pos-6military budget hikemilitary spendingmilitary-expansionNational SecurityPentagon fundingtrumptrump administrationUS armed forcesUS defense budgetus military

RELATED News

Minneapolis Immigration Crackdown Turns Deadly as ICE Agent Fatally Shoots Woman

US to Control Venezuelan Oil Sales Indefinitely, Chris Wright Confirms Plan for Crude Revenue

Ukraine Hails US Seizure of Russian Tanker in North Atlantic as Strategic Blow to Moscow

Venezuela Oil and US-Russia Disputes Hit Commodities; Global Stocks Show Mixed Trend

After India’s Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Begged the US for Help With Trade and Mineral Offers

LATEST NEWS

Faridabad Horror: Shooting Coach Booked for Sexual Assault of 17-Year-Old National-Level Shooter

Anil Agarwal’s Elder Son, Agnivesh Agarwal, Dies in New York at 49: Here’s the Cause of Death

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Pongal Release Postponed After Court Censor Setback

After India’s Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Begged the US for Help With Trade and Mineral Offers

Exile Communities at Risk? Tibet Groups Flag Espionage Risks in China’s London Mega Embassy Proposal

Watch: US Seizes Second Venezuela-Linked, Sanctioned Tanker ‘Sophia’ In Caribbean Sea; Military Video Emerges- What We Know

Enola Holmes 3 First Look Revealed: How Much Was Millie Bobby Brown Paid For Netflix’s Movie? Here’s How Much The Paycheck Differs From Stranger Things

What Will Be Lionel Messi’s BIG Career Move After Retirement? Football Icon Drops A Major Hint, Says ‘I Don’t See Myself As…’

Why Did TikTok Remove Videos Of A Polish Far-Right Politician? THIS Hate Speech With Anti-Semitic Views Triggered The Big Move

What Is Bella 1, Aka Marinera? US seizes Venezuela‑linked Oil Tanker; Why Is Russia protecting It With A Submarine? Explained

Trump Plans Massive 50% Increase in US Defense Budget, Signaling Military Spending Surge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Plans Massive 50% Increase in US Defense Budget, Signaling Military Spending Surge

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Plans Massive 50% Increase in US Defense Budget, Signaling Military Spending Surge
Trump Plans Massive 50% Increase in US Defense Budget, Signaling Military Spending Surge
Trump Plans Massive 50% Increase in US Defense Budget, Signaling Military Spending Surge
Trump Plans Massive 50% Increase in US Defense Budget, Signaling Military Spending Surge

QUICK LINKS