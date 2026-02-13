LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Redeploys USS Gerald R. Ford To Middle East Amid Iran Tensions After Abraham Lincoln: Meet The Nuclear Giant 100,000-Ton War Machine

The United States is deploying USS Gerald R. Ford to the Middle East, making it the second aircraft carrier in the region after USS Abraham Lincoln. The move comes amid rising tensions with Iran, as President Donald Trump pushes for a possible deal.

USS Gerald R. Ford Deployment (Image: AI generated)
USS Gerald R. Ford Deployment (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 13, 2026 17:42:49 IST

The United States is sending another strong signal to the Middle East. President Donald Trump has decided to redeploy the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford after the USS Abraham Lincoln to the region as tensions with Iran continue to rise. 

USS Gerald R. Ford Features

The USS Gerald R. Ford is one of the most advanced and powerful warships ever built by the US Navy. It is the lead ship of the Ford-class carriers and runs on two nuclear reactors. The nuclear reactors allow it to operate for decades without refueling. The USS Gerald R. Ford weighs more than 100,000 metric tons when fully operational and has a length of 1,106  feet (337 meters) which makes it the largest warship. 

Reports say that the USS Gerald R. Ford uses a modern Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) instead of old steam catapults. This system launches fighter jets faster and more smoothly. It can carry more than 75 aircraft which include advanced fighter jets, and surveillance planes. The carrier also has improved radar technology. USS Gerald R. Ford has better weapons handling systems, and is designed to handle more flight operations per day than older carriers. 

USS Gerald R. Ford After USS Abraham Lincoln

According to reports, the USS Gerald R. Ford and its escort ships will be sent to the Middle East from the Caribbean. The news was first reported by The New York Times, which cited US officials. The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of regular business hours.

This will be the second US aircraft carrier deployed to the region. The first one was USS Abraham Lincoln which was deployed along with several guided-missile destroyers and arrived in the Middle East in January. With the USS Gerald R. Ford now heading there too, the US military presence in the region is becoming stronger.

USS Gerald R. Ford Amid Iran Tensions

As per reports, Trump had said earlier this week that he was considering sending a second aircraft carrier if a deal is not reached with Iran. On Thursday, he repeated the urgency of the situation. “We have to make a deal, otherwise it’s going to be very traumatic, very traumatic,” Trump told reporters. He also suggested that an agreement could be reached over the next month.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, said he hoped that Trump was creating the right conditions to reach a deal with Iran that would avoid military action.

With two major aircraft carriers now linked to the region, Washington is increasing both military pressure and diplomatic efforts at the same time.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 5:42 PM IST
