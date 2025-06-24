Trump Says Israel And Iran Came To Him For Peace ‘Almost Simultaneously’, But Missiles Still Fly

In a dramatic twist to the Israel-Iran conflict that has rocked the Middle East for nearly two weeks, former US President Donald Trump announced that both nations had approached him “almost simultaneously” with a desire for peace. His statement came shortly after he revealed that a US-brokered ceasefire had been accepted by both sides.

Taking to his platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, ‘PEACE!’ I knew the time was NOW.” He described it as a pivotal moment not just for the two nations but for the world at large. “The World, and the Middle East, are the real WINNERS!” he declared.

With a tone that blended optimism and urgency, Trump painted a picture of what could be a transformed Middle East. “They have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of RIGHTEOUSNESS & TRUTH,” he added. “The future for Israel & Iran is UNLIMITED, & filled with great PROMISE. GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!”

Iran Sends Mixed Signals: Ceasefire or Strategic Pause?

Trump’s peace announcement, however, was quickly met with caution particularly from Tehran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi initially denied the existence of a formal ceasefire agreement, stating flatly, “There is no agreement on cessation of military operations.”

But not long after, Araghchi struck a more reconciliatory tone. He praised Iran’s armed forces for completing their “punishment” of Israel and hinted that military operations had ended at least for now.

“Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute,” he posted on X. The message was ambiguous some saw it as Iran claiming victory and standing down; others viewed it as a tactical pause rather than a real ceasefire.

Israel Remains Silent Amid Fresh Attacks

While Iran’s stance has wavered, Israel has yet to issue any official statement acknowledging the ceasefire. Instead, air raid sirens continued to ring across parts of Israel on Monday, as the Israeli military reported yet another wave of missile attacks from Iran.

This marks the first Iranian missile launch since Trump’s ceasefire announcement, suggesting that on-ground realities are far from peaceful. According to Israeli sources, several targets inside Iran remain on their strike list, particularly sites believed to be linked to nuclear weapons development.

Is the Ceasefire Real or Just Political Theater?

Many observers see Trump’s announcement as an attempt to reclaim his image as a global peace negotiator especially as he eyes a potential return to the White House in 2024. The language he used “Righteousness,” “Truth,” “God Bless You Both” felt aimed not just at the leaders of Israel and Iran, but at American voters who value strong moral leadership.

Yet critics point out the contradictions. Trump claims peace, but missiles still fly. He says both sides want calm, yet Israel hasn’t confirmed anything. It’s left many wondering: Was this peace declaration a diplomatic success or premature bravado?

Ground Reality Still Tense, Region on Edge

Despite all the hopeful words, the conflict’s scars are far from healed. Civilians in both countries remain on edge, and international observers caution that tensions could easily reignite if one more missile strikes the wrong target.

While Trump’s announcement has generated headlines, the lack of synchronized communication from both Israel and Iran has clouded the reality on the ground.

As one Middle East analyst put it, “This isn’t a peace treaty. It’s a pause with PR.”

ALSO READ: No Agreement As Of Now’: Tehran Denies Trump’s Claims Of Ceasefire Between Iran And Israel