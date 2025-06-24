Live Tv
Home > World > 'No Agreement As Of Now': Tehran Denies Trump's Claims Of Ceasefire Between Iran And Israel

‘No Agreement As Of Now’: Tehran Denies Trump’s Claims Of Ceasefire Between Iran And Israel

U.S. President Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, claiming it would end their 12-day conflict. However, Iran denied any agreement, saying no proposal was received. While Israel stayed silent, reports suggest Netanyahu may agree if Iran halts attacks. The situation remains unclear.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday condemned the US strikes on the country's nuclear facilities and said that there is not much room for diplomacy while being under attack
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday condemned the US strikes on the country's nuclear facilities and said that there is not much room for diplomacy while being under attack.

Last Updated: June 24, 2025 08:17:19 IST

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that Israel and Iran had agreed to a full ceasefire, bringing an end to the 12-day conflict. But just hours later, Iran pushed back, saying it had received no such proposal from the U.S. and had not agreed to any truce.

In a strongly worded statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote, “As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations.” He added, “Provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.”

According to him, a final decision on halting Iran’s military operations would be taken later.

Trump Declares End to War on Truth Social

The back-and-forth came after Trump announced the ceasefire on his social media platform, Truth Social. He said the agreement would roll out gradually over 24 hours.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” Trump wrote.

He added, “Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World.”

Trump also said that Qatar played a key role in helping broker the agreement. But Iranian officials have made it clear they were not part of any deal.

Israel Silent So Far, Media Says Netanyahu Agrees in Principle

While Israel has not made any official statement, some Hebrew media reports suggest that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supports the ceasefire plan—as long as Iran agrees to halt its missile attacks.

An Associated Press report noted that the Israeli military declined to comment on Trump’s announcement, and the Prime Minister’s office has also remained silent.

Meanwhile, sources in Israel have told local outlets that the government is willing to move ahead with a ceasefire if Iran clearly commits to stopping its strikes.

Iran’s Missile Attack on U.S. Base Prompted U.S. Push for Peace

Trump’s ceasefire announcement came just hours after Iran launched a missile attack on the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar—a key U.S. military installation. While the attack marked a major escalation, both Trump and Qatari officials confirmed that there were no injuries or casualties.

Iran defended its actions, insisting the attack was a response to Israeli aggression. Foreign Minister Araghchi again emphasized that Iran did not start the conflict.

“As Iran has repeatedly made clear, Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around,” he said.

He also thanked the Iranian armed forces for their efforts, saying, “The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am.”

“Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood,” he added.

Despite Trump’s confident announcement and Qatar’s reported involvement in peace efforts, the situation remains unclear. Without formal confirmation from both Israel and Iran, it’s uncertain whether the fighting is truly over or if Monday’s developments are just another pause in a larger conflict.

Also Read: Iran Launches Missile Attacks On US Military Bases In Qatar And Iraq, Al Udeid Base Hit

