Home > World > Trump Shares Scathing Editorial Targeting Putin Amid War With Ukraine: ‘Spare Us His Crocodile Tears’

Donald Trump shared a New York Post editorial criticising Vladimir Putin, accusing Russia of blocking peace talks with Ukraine. The post followed Putin’s claim of a drone attack, which Ukraine denied, and came amid rising US frustration over stalled negotiations.

President Trump expressed dissatisfaction with President Putin (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 1, 2026 20:58:27 IST

President Donald Trump didn’t hide his frustration with Vladimir Putin this week. He shared a New York Post editorial that slams the Kremlin and urges Trump to get tougher on Russia.

Trump posted it on social media Wednesday, no extra comments, just the headline: “Putin ‘attack’ bluster shows Russia is the one standing in the way of peace.”

Trump Posts Anti-Putin Editorial

That editorial matches the hope Trump showed after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, when things looked a bit brighter for a peace deal. But that optimism didn’t last. After a call with Putin on Monday, where the Russian leader claimed Ukraine had tried to attack his residence with drones, Putin told Trump Russia would be shifting its stance at the negotiating table.

Ukraine flat-out denied any attack. The editorial didn’t buy Russia’s story either, calling Putin a dictator spreading “lies, hatred, and death.”

The Post went after Putin pretty hard, arguing the U.S. needs to put more pressure on Russia and spoke directly to Trump. “Just as he did in Alaska, Putin was offered peace and instead spat in America’s eye,” the editorial said. “Vladimir Putin is not an honest broker who can see reason, nor a business opportunity to be unlocked.”

Before Trump shared the editorial, CIA Director John Ratcliffe briefed him on U.S. intelligence about Russia’s claim. Someone familiar with the matter said Trump had the briefing first. The Wall Street Journal also reported that U.S. national security officials doubt Russia’s story, the CIA found no evidence of any drone attack on Putin.

US-Russia Tensions Rise

The editorial pointed out that Russia continues to side with Iran and backs Venezuela’s leadership, saying, “around the world, Russia is working against Trump’s agenda.”

Their advice? Don’t give in, get tougher. “The answer should not be more concessions, but a bigger stick,” the editorial said. “Kyiv has done its part. The onus should be on Putin to step up or face more stringent sanctions and more deadly weapons in Ukraine.”

Again, Ukraine called the whole thing a Russian fabrication meant to derail peace talks. Trump, when asked by reporters about the supposed drone incident, didn’t hold back. “I’m very angry,” he said. “It’s one thing to be offensive, because they’re offensive. It’s another thing to attack his house. It’s not the right time to do any of that.”

In the end, the editorial made its point clear: Russia’s story looks made up, just an excuse to block progress. Its closing line cut right to it: “Spare us his crocodile tears and turn up the heat.” 

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 8:58 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

