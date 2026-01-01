Why Did Trump Mock George Clooney’s France Move? POTUS Calls Actor’s Family ‘Worst Prognosticators’ Sparking Fresh Controversy

Donald Trump jumped on Truth Social on Wednesday afternoon to take a shot at George Clooney and his family for becoming French citizens.

And, of course, he couldn’t resist dragging in his usual political punching bags: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Gavin Newsom.

Trump Mocks George and Amal Clooney

“Good news! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which, sadly, is dealing with a major crime problem right now because of their terrible immigration policies, just like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump wrote.

He kept going: “Remember when Clooney ditched Joe after that infamous debate, right in the middle of a fundraiser? Then he jumped to back another ‘stellar’ candidate, Jamala (K!), who’s now fighting it out with the worst governor in the country, including Tim Waltz and Gavin ‘Newscum,’ to see who gets to lead the Democrats to defeat.

Clooney’s gotten more attention from politics than he ever did from his movies.

He wasn’t a movie star; he was just an average guy who never stopped complaining about common sense in politics.”

When Clooney took a dig at Trump

Clooney, for his part, doesn’t seem bothered. He’s always been outspoken against Trump and stands firmly with the Democrats. Back in April, Clooney told CBS he doesn’t lose sleep over Trump’s jabs, even joking that Trump’s more of a “fake movie actor” than he ever was.

“I don’t care,” Clooney said. “I’ve known Donald Trump for a long time. My job isn’t to please the President of the United States. My job is to try to tell the truth when I can. I know people won’t always like that. People will criticize me. Elon Musk has had something to say about me, too. That’s their right. And it’s my right to speak out.”

Clooney recently took aim at Trump’s lawsuits against the media during his second term and pushed TV networks to stand up to him instead of just settling.

“If CBS and ABC had challenged those lawsuits and just said, ‘Go fuck yourself,’ we wouldn’t be where we are in the country,” Clooney said. “That’s just the truth.”

