Trump Shocks Davos, Says NATO Must Allow US Takeover Of ‘A Piece Of Ice’, Calls It ‘Small Ask’

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump is making headlines by talking about NATO and Greenland. Trump said the United States does not plan to use military force to take control of Greenland, even as he repeated his push for the territory. He spoke clearly about NATO’s role in the issue.

NATO leaders have warned that Trump’s Greenland strategy could upend the alliance, while the leaders of Denmark and Greenland have offered a wide array of ways for a greater U.S. presence on the strategic island territory of 57,000 people.

Trump told world leaders that NATO should not block America’s interest in Greenland and at the same time made it clear he won’t send troops. “I don’t want to use force. I don’t have to use force. I won’t use force,” he said, according to the speech. But he also insisted that Greenland, which is a Danish territory and part of NATO, logically belongs to the U.S. because it is “part of North America.”

Trump wants NATO to give him ‘a piece of ice, cold and poorly located’

He called his request “a piece of ice, cold and poorly located,” but said it was a small ask compared with what the U.S. has given to NATO allies over decades.

Trump also criticised Europe sharply, saying the U.S. economy is strong while Europe is “not heading in the right direction.” He said the United States wants strong allies, not weak ones.

Trump’s comments come amid rising tension with European NATO members and Denmark, which has refused to negotiate a transfer of Greenland. Trump has also threatened steep tariffs on Denmark and several other allies if they do not discuss the issue.

His remarks on NATO and Greenland have sparked concern among European leaders, who worry this push could strain ties between the United States and its key partners in the alliance.

