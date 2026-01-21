LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Davos 2026 breaking-news Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide Davos 2026 breaking-news Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide Davos 2026 breaking-news Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide Davos 2026 breaking-news Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Davos 2026 breaking-news Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide Davos 2026 breaking-news Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide Davos 2026 breaking-news Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide Davos 2026 breaking-news Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Shocks Davos, Says NATO Must Allow US Takeover Of ‘A Piece Of Ice’, Calls It ‘Small Ask’

Trump Shocks Davos, Says NATO Must Allow US Takeover Of ‘A Piece Of Ice’, Calls It ‘Small Ask’

At Davos, Donald Trump said NATO should allow the US to take Greenland but stressed he would not use military force. His remarks have raised concerns in Europe and Denmark, with fears that the issue could strain NATO unity and US-Europe ties.

Trump speaks at Davos 2026 (Image: WEF)
Trump speaks at Davos 2026 (Image: WEF)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 21, 2026 20:28:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Shocks Davos, Says NATO Must Allow US Takeover Of ‘A Piece Of Ice’, Calls It ‘Small Ask’

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump is making headlines by talking about NATO and Greenland. Trump said the United States does not plan to use military force to take control of Greenland, even as he repeated his push for the territory. He spoke clearly about NATO’s role in the issue.

You Might Be Interested In

NATO leaders have warned that Trump’s Greenland strategy could upend the alliance, while the leaders of Denmark and Greenland have offered a wide array of ways for a greater U.S. presence on the strategic island territory of 57,000 people.

Trump told world leaders that NATO should not block America’s interest in Greenland and at the same time made it clear he won’t send troops. “I don’t want to use force. I don’t have to use force. I won’t use force,” he said, according to the speech. But he also insisted that Greenland, which is a Danish territory and part of NATO, logically belongs to the U.S. because it is “part of North America.”

You Might Be Interested In

Trump wants NATO to give him ‘a piece of ice, cold and poorly located’

He called his request “a piece of ice, cold and poorly located,” but said it was a small ask compared with what the U.S. has given to NATO allies over decades.

Trump also criticised Europe sharply, saying the U.S. economy is strong while Europe is “not heading in the right direction.” He said the United States wants strong allies, not weak ones.

Trump’s comments come amid rising tension with European NATO members and Denmark, which has refused to negotiate a transfer of Greenland. Trump has also threatened steep tariffs on Denmark and several other allies if they do not discuss the issue.

His remarks on NATO and Greenland have sparked concern among European leaders, who worry this push could strain ties between the United States and its key partners in the alliance.

NATO leaders have warned that Trump’s Greenland strategy could upend the alliance, while the leaders of Denmark and Greenland have offered a wide array of ways for a greater U.S. presence on the strategic island territory of 57,000 people.

Also Read: DAVOS 2026: Donald Trump Says The US Picked Up 50 Million Barrels From Venezuela, Reveals They Proposed ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ Once Attack Ended

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 8:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: breaking-newsdavosnatotrump

RELATED News

Internet Loses Calm Over Trump’s ‘F**king Embarassing’ Speech At Davos 2026, Calls POTUS ‘Lunatic’ Over His Remarks On Greenland

Davos 2026: Donald Trump Says It Was ‘Stupid’ For US To Give Back Greenland, Claims No Other Country Can Secure It

“Not Going In Right Direction”: Trump Minces No Words As He Criticises Europe, Says “Certain Places In Region Not Recognisable”

DAVOS 2026: Donald Trump Says The US Picked Up 50 Million Barrels From Venezuela, Reveals They Proposed ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ Once Attack Ended

Mark Carney Takes Shots At Trump? Canada PM Delivers A Fiery Speech At Davos, Calls On India To ‘Unite’ As Old World Order ‘Ruptures’

LATEST NEWS

India vs New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma Smashes 22-Ball Fifty; Fans Hail Number One T20I Batter

Safety Milestone for VinFast India: VF 6 and VF 7 Secure 5-Star Bharat NCAP Ratings With Top Marks In Adult and Child Protection

Meet Hande Erçel: Turkish Star Breaks Silence On Viral Rumours Of Calling Shah Rukh Khan ‘Uncle’ At Joy Awards 2026, Says This Is…

Red Magic 11 Air Unveiled In China With RedCore R4 Gaming Chip, Dual-Active Cooling Fan And Cool RGB Light. Phone To Make Global Debut On…

Mark Carney Takes Shots At Trump? Canada PM Delivers A Fiery Speech At Davos, Calls On India To ‘Unite’ As Old World Order ‘Ruptures’

Apprenticeship Programs in the BFSI Sector: A Government-Backed Pathway to Employability for India’s Youth

Dove Soft Limited Launches CPaaS 2.0, an AI-Powered Multi-Channel Communication Platform

From Fake VIP Tickets To Access Passes To ‘USA House’, How Are Billionaires Getting Scammed At DAVOS 2026

Surat Textile Industry Rapidly Moving Towards AI, Initiative Conducted by IDT at Laxmipati Group

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Votes To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Refuses To Play In India

Trump Shocks Davos, Says NATO Must Allow US Takeover Of ‘A Piece Of Ice’, Calls It ‘Small Ask’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Shocks Davos, Says NATO Must Allow US Takeover Of ‘A Piece Of Ice’, Calls It ‘Small Ask’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Shocks Davos, Says NATO Must Allow US Takeover Of ‘A Piece Of Ice’, Calls It ‘Small Ask’
Trump Shocks Davos, Says NATO Must Allow US Takeover Of ‘A Piece Of Ice’, Calls It ‘Small Ask’
Trump Shocks Davos, Says NATO Must Allow US Takeover Of ‘A Piece Of Ice’, Calls It ‘Small Ask’
Trump Shocks Davos, Says NATO Must Allow US Takeover Of ‘A Piece Of Ice’, Calls It ‘Small Ask’

QUICK LINKS