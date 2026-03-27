Trump’s Signature To Appear On All New US Currency In Historic Shift; Treasury Confirms Release Date, Breaking 165-Year Tradition

The US Treasury Department said on Thursday that President Donald Trump and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent will sign future US paper money as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. “In honour of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump’s signature will appear on future US paper currency along with the Secretary of the Treasury, marking the first time in history for a sitting president,” the US Department of the Treasury announced in an official statement posted on its website.

Trump’s Signature To Appear On All New US Currency In Historic Shift

“We are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability under President Trump’s leadership,” stated Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “There is no more powerful way to recognise the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial.” “As the 250th anniversary of our great nation approaches, American currency will continue to stand as a symbol of prosperity, strength, and the unshakeable spirit of the American people under President Trump’s leadership,” stated Treasurer Brandon Beach. “The President’s mark on history as the architect of America’s Golden Age economic revival is undeniable. Printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved”, he said as per the statement. Previously, in October, US Treasurer Brandon Breach had shared drafts of a one-dollar coin as a part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, featuring Trump as the insignia, with ‘Liberty’ on one side and ‘Fight, Fight, Fight’ on the other.

CNN reported earlier this month that a big commemorative gold coin depicting the president standing on a desk with his hands clenched into fists was approved by Trump’s personally chosen Commission of Fine Arts. It further stated that a proposed USD 1 coin portraying Trump is being reviewed by the commission. According to CNN, the proposals have sparked legal concerns because it is illegal in the US to put the image of a current president or a live past president on currency. It stated that a sitting president is not forbidden from appearing on commemorative coins and that a president may be featured on a coin no earlier than two years after their passing. But since Calvin Coolidge, the 30th US President, in 1926, this hasn’t been done. Democratic lawmakers have proposed legislation that would forbid any president, living or deceased, from appearing on any US currency, according to CNN.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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