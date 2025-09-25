LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump swaps Biden portrait with autopen image in Presidential Walk of Fame

Trump swaps Biden portrait with autopen image in Presidential Walk of Fame

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 25, 2025 17:34:06 IST

Trump swaps Biden portrait with autopen image in Presidential Walk of Fame

Washington, DC [US] September 25 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump has once again taken a swipe at former President Joe Biden while his administration has made several changes inside the White House.

On Wednesday, the administration unveiled a new “Presidential Walk of Fame” along the West Wing Colonnade, featuring portraits of all US presidents in gilded frames. However, Biden’s portrait was replaced with a picture of an autopen.

The White House also posted a picture on X of Trump walking and inspecting the pictures at the Walk of Fame.

Trump swaps Biden portrait with autopen image in Presidential Walk of Fame

Trump has repeatedly criticised Biden for using an autopen, a mechanical device to reproduce signatures, during his presidency.

While the practice has been routine in the White House and on Capitol Hill, Trump has claimed that Biden’s reliance on the device shows he was not in control of his presidency, according to ABC News.

Trump had earlier claimed that Biden aides made several decisions without his knowledge.

“Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false,” Biden had said in response, according to ABC.

Trump, however, has argued that pardons signed through the autopen should be considered invalid.

Earlier, he had also publicly ridiculed Biden, calling him “a stupid, mean, and fat guy.”

Speaking at Mount Vernon recently, Trump said, “Biden was always a mean son of a b****. Not working out too well for him right now. So, when you start feeling sorry for him, remember, he’s a bad guy. He has never been a smart guy, but he’s always been mean, ” Trump said after Biden was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

This is not the first time Trump has used White House portraits to target his rivals. In June, he removed the picture of Hillary Clinton and replaced it with a red, white, and blue painting of himself.

In August, portraits of former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush were shifted from the entryway of the White House to less prominent positions. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bidendonald trumppresident-walk-of-fametrumptrump-biden

Trump swaps Biden portrait with autopen image in Presidential Walk of Fame

