LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump to meet Pakistan PM Sharif in Washington; to sign executive orders amid buzz over TikTok deal

Trump to meet Pakistan PM Sharif in Washington; to sign executive orders amid buzz over TikTok deal

Trump to meet Pakistan PM Sharif in Washington; to sign executive orders amid buzz over TikTok deal

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 10:06:08 IST

Washington DC [US], September 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is set to engage in high-stakes bilateral meetings on Thursday, including a closed-door session with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Oval Office, according to Trump’s public schedule released by the White House.

Sharif will arrive in Washington after attending the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Sharif addressed the UN Climate Summit on Wednesday. He expressed caution about Pakistan’s accumulating debt and noted that it was not a viable solution to global challenges. This casts a shadow over his claims that Islamabad is taking ‘concrete action’ to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

On Tuesday, Sharif also had an informal exchange with Trump following a meeting between the US President and leaders of eight Islamic-Arab countries, which also included Pakistan.

“Informal exchange followed the dialogue between President Trump and leaders of eight Islamic-Arab countries, including Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar joined President Donald Trump in the discussion,” the Pakistan Foreign Minister stated in a post on X.

According to the schedule, Trump will also sign executive orders before meeting with Sharif, including the potential finalisation of the TikTok security deal.

On Monday, the White House announced that the deal to secure TikTok’s operations in the US will be signed by Trump later this week, ensuring the popular social media platform operates under Washington’s stringent oversight.

During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that TikTok will be majority-owned by American investors and managed by a board with extensive national security and cybersecurity expertise, with Oracle serving as its trusted security provider.

Leavitt detailed that Oracle will independently monitor the safety and data security of all US user data, which will be stored on Oracle-operated servers in the United States, safeguarded from foreign surveillance or interference, particularly from China.

“The president will be signing the deal, the official deal, later this week at some point. Under the terms of this deal, TikTok will be owned by a majority of American investors and controlled by a board of directors with extensive national security and cybersecurity credentials,” she said.

Earlier on Friday, Trump stated that Chinese President Xi Jinping had approved the TikTok deal for the video-sharing platform to continue operating in the US.

Prior to this, Trump and Xi Jinping had a telephonic conversation during which they discussed various issues, including the Chinese app TikTok, which faces a threat of being banned after the Biden administration passed legislation to force the platform to divest itself of its ownership by the Chinese internet company ByteDance.

Shortly after Trump’s conversation with Xi Jinping, ByteDance announced that it would proceed with the necessary work to allow TikTok to continue operating in the US.

“ByteDance will advance related work in accordance with the requirements of Chinese law, allowing TikTok U.S. to continue serving American users well,” the statement read.

The legislation, which was passed in April 2024, aimed to ban the app as of January 19, but the Trump administration has not yet enforced it.

The US is eager to strike a deal with China that allows US investors to have more control of TikTok.

According to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, which quoted people familiar with the deal, the proposed agreement between Beijing and Washington is set to see a group of American investors control 80 per cent of TikTok, while Chinese firms, including ByteDance, will control the remaining 20 per cent.

Meanwhile, Trump will begin his day with engagements involving Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bilateral-meetingsbytedancedata-securityexecutive-ordersoval officeShehbaz Shariftiktok-dealtrumpun-general-assemblyus-china-deal

RELATED News

Charlie Kirk Killing: Witches Paid To Curse Turning Point USA CEO Days Before His Killing? Terrified Widow Erika Kirk Reacts
Donald Trump’s Secret Deal With Arab Leaders Could Make Benjamin Netanyahu Furious
"Extremely undiplomatic": South Asia analyst Kugelman slams Trump's UNGA address, says shows 'no reset' in India-US ties
Sudden diversion of Tel Aviv-bound flight to Saudi Arabia explained
"You can buy from any nation in the world, just not Russia," US Energy Secretary tells India

LATEST NEWS

Ghaati OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Anushka Shetty’s Gripping Crime-Action Drama Online
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates sanitation workers as part of 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign; plants sapling at Army Headquarters
Meet Virat Kohli’s Rumored Girlfriends Before Anushka Sharma: From Tamannaah Bhatia to Izabelle Leite
Trump to meet Pakistan PM Sharif in Washington; to sign executive orders amid buzz over TikTok deal
Watch: Agni-Prime Missile Successfully Launched From Rail-Based System In India
Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Edge Higher, Which Stock Is Making Or Breaking Your Money? Find Out NOW!
Rihanna welcomes third child, a daughter with A$AP Rocky, reveals name, first glimpse
Indian economy resilient despite global uncertainty; RBI bulletin highlights growth, fintech and UPI adoption
BCCI lodges complaint against Pak players Farhan, Rauf to ICC for inappropriate gestures during Asia Cup's Super Four clash
Who Is Sonam Wangchuk? Innovator, Educator, Activist And The Voice Of Ladakh’s Protest Movement
Trump to meet Pakistan PM Sharif in Washington; to sign executive orders amid buzz over TikTok deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump to meet Pakistan PM Sharif in Washington; to sign executive orders amid buzz over TikTok deal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump to meet Pakistan PM Sharif in Washington; to sign executive orders amid buzz over TikTok deal
Trump to meet Pakistan PM Sharif in Washington; to sign executive orders amid buzz over TikTok deal
Trump to meet Pakistan PM Sharif in Washington; to sign executive orders amid buzz over TikTok deal
Trump to meet Pakistan PM Sharif in Washington; to sign executive orders amid buzz over TikTok deal

QUICK LINKS