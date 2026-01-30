Trump Weighs Expanded Military Action Against Iran As Brutal Post-Protest Crackdown Triggers Global Alarm

US President Donald Trump has reportedly been briefed on a wider and far more aggressive set of military options against Iran, signaling a sharp escalation in Washington’s strategic planning.

According to The New York Times, the newly presented proposals go beyond earlier discussions and focus on inflicting substantial damage on Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure, while also considering actions that could weaken the authority of the country’s supreme leader.

Officials familiar with the deliberations said the latest measures exceed those reviewed earlier this month, when the administration’s primary focus was aligned with Trump’s public calls to end the killing of protesters by Iranian security forces and allied militias. These officials spoke “on the condition of anonymity to discuss potential military plans,” citing the sensitivity surrounding internal discussions, the report noted.

Expanded Military Scenarios on the Table

The revised set of options reportedly includes scenarios that could place American troops directly on Iranian soil, including targeted raids on strategically significant facilities.

Officials indicated that the broader context has shifted in recent weeks, as widespread protests across Iran have been forcefully suppressed by authorities in Tehran, at least temporarily. This change has influenced how US planners assess pressure points and potential responses.

Rising Tensions and Stark Warnings from Washington

Meanwhile, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth issued a strong warning to Iran during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday (local time), underscoring the administration’s hardline stance as the United States continues deploying warships and air assets across the Middle East. Emphasising deterrence, Hegseth cautioned Tehran against pursuing nuclear weapons, stating that “they should not pursue nuclear capabilities, and we will be prepared to deliver whatever this president expects of the War Department.”

Highlighting US military strength, Hegseth referenced the recent capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, calling it an unprecedented operation. “No other military in the world could have executed the most sophisticated, powerful raid, not just in American history, I would say in world history,” he said, adding, “No other president would have been willing to empower those warriors that way.”

The remarks followed a Truth Social post by Trump announcing that a “massive armada,” led by the USS Abraham Lincoln, was moving toward Iran. Urging Tehran to negotiate, Trump wrote, “Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS,” warning that “time is running out” and that any future attack “will be far worse.”

All inputs from ANI.

Also Read: Donald Trump Plans to Announce New US Fed Chair Next Week: Who Are the Top Contenders to Replace Jerome Powell?