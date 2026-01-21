LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump’s Davos Speech Effect? European Parliament Suspends Work On EU-US Trade Deal After President’s Repeated Greenland Threats

European Parliament suspends EU–US trade deal talks after Trump’s Davos speech, citing Greenland demands and new tariff threats.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 21, 2026 22:03:31 IST

The European Parliament has suspended its work on the European Union–United States trade deal in protest against U.S. President Donald Trump’s demands to acquire Greenland and his threats to impose tariffs on European allies opposing the plan, a move that follows his hour-long speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos and signals a fresh escalation in transatlantic tensions over trade and territorial claims.

The EU assembly has been debating legislative proposals to remove many EU import duties on U.S. goods, a key part of the agreement struck in Turnberry, Scotland, at the end of July, as well as to continue zero duties for U.S. lobsters, initially agreed with Trump in 2020. The proposals require approval by the parliament and EU governments.

Many lawmakers have complained that the trade deal is lopsided, with the EU required to cut most import duties while the U.S. sticks to a broad rate of 15%. However, they had previously appeared willing to accept it, albeit with conditions, such as an 18-month sunset clause and measures to respond to possible surges of U.S. imports.

The trade committee of the European Parliament was due to set its position in votes on January 26-27. However this has now been postponed.

The chair of the committee Bernd Lange told a news conference on Wednesday that the new tariff threats had broken the Turnberry deal, saying it would now be put on hold until further notice.

However, freezing the deal risks angering Trump, which could lead to higher U.S. tariffs. The Trump administration has also ruled out any concessions, such as cutting tariffs on spirits or steel, until the deal is in place.

(With Reuters Inputs)

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 10:02 PM IST
Tags: EU-US Trade DealEuropean ParliamentGreenlandtrumpTrump Davos speech

QUICK LINKS