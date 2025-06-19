Trump’s Iran Countdown: President To Decide On Striking Tehran Within Two Weeks

President Trump is yet to decide whether the US will attack Iran and the decision will be taken within the next two weeks, the White House said.

“President Donald Trump will make a decision on whether to attack Iran within two weeks,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during a briefing.

Iran: Trump To Make Decision in Next Two Weeks

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Leavitt cited a message from Trump in which he said, “Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.”

Leavitt also added that the US is in touch with Iran. Reuters also reported that the US had direct talks with Iran, stating that US diplomat Steve Witkoff held a series of phone calls with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“The correspondence has continued with Iran,” Leavitt said.

Trump Mocks WSJ on Its Report Regarding Iran

Meanwhile, Donald Trump bashed the Wall Street Journal for reporting that POTUS has approved US plans to attack Iran. Trump said that the news outlet has “no idea” what he is thinking regarding the the Israel-Iran conflict.

On Wednesday, the WSJ reported that Trump had approved his plans to attack Iran but had delayed giving the final order to see if Tehran would abandon its nuclear program. The report cited three anonymous officials saying that Trump shared this with his close aides.

Trump, on Thursday, took to his social network, Truth Social, and responded to the report, saying, “The Wall Street Journal has No Idea what my thoughts are concerning Iran!”

Can Israel Destroy Iran’s Fordow Site On its Own?

Observers have highlighted that Trump’s plan to join the Israeli offensive is contingent on whether the Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) would destroy Iran’s Fordow uranium enrichment site, Axios reported. Fordow is said to be buried under a mountain south of Tehran. Israel is looking to target this nuclear facility but lacks the “bunker-buster bombs” and aircraft needed to destroy it. The US is the only country that possesses both these assets.

