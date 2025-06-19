Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > World > Trump’s Iran Countdown: President To Decide On Striking Tehran Within Two Weeks

Trump’s Iran Countdown: President To Decide On Striking Tehran Within Two Weeks

President Donald Trump will decide within two weeks whether the US will launch a military strike on Iran, the White House announced on Thursday. The statement comes amid backchannel talks between Washington and Tehran aimed at de-escalating tensions.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 20, 2025 01:09:32 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

President Trump is yet to decide whether the US will attack Iran and the decision will be taken within the next two weeks, the White House said.

“President Donald Trump will make a decision on whether to attack Iran within two weeks,”  White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during a briefing.

Iran: Trump To Make Decision in Next Two Weeks 

Speaking to reporters on Thursday,  Leavitt cited a message from Trump in which he said, “Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.”

Leavitt also added that the US is in touch with Iran. Reuters also reported that the US had direct talks with Iran, stating that US diplomat Steve Witkoff held a series of phone calls with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“The correspondence has continued with Iran,” Leavitt said.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: What Is A Hypersonic Fattah? Iran Launches A Mysterious New Missile The World Has Never Seen Before

Trump Mocks WSJ on Its Report Regarding Iran

Meanwhile, Donald Trump bashed the Wall Street Journal for reporting that POTUS has approved US plans to attack Iran. Trump said that the news outlet has “no idea” what he is thinking regarding the the Israel-Iran conflict.

On Wednesday, the WSJ reported that Trump had approved his plans to attack Iran but had delayed giving the final order to see if Tehran would abandon its nuclear program. The report cited three anonymous officials saying that Trump shared this with his close aides.

Trump, on Thursday,  took to his social network, Truth Social, and responded to the report, saying, “The Wall Street Journal has No Idea what my thoughts are concerning Iran!”

Can Israel Destroy Iran’s Fordow Site On its Own?

Observers have highlighted that Trump’s plan to join the Israeli offensive is contingent on whether the Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) would destroy Iran’s Fordow uranium enrichment site, Axios reported. Fordow is said to be buried under a mountain south of Tehran. Israel is looking to target this nuclear facility but lacks the “bunker-buster bombs” and aircraft needed to destroy it. The US is the only country that possesses both these assets.

Also Read: Can Iran Really Shut The Strait Of Hormuz And Disrupt Oil Trade? Global Ramifications Explained

Tags: iranisraelpresident donald trump
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Thousand Afghans Fleeing Iran Daily To Survive Amid War And Deportation
Putin Confirms Russia Preparing Strategic Action Plan With India
US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?