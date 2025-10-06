LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump’s New Rule: Just 5% Indian Students Per Campus, 15% Cap on All International Students- What It Means for Indian Aspirants

The US government’s new memo limits international students to 15%, with a 5% cap per country, impacting Indian students with stricter admissions, political screenings, and potential visa risks.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 6, 2025 12:30:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hold on tight, because the U.S. government just dropped a bombshell memo on nine top American universities, and it’s causing quite a stir, especially for Indian students dreaming of studying abroad. The Trump administration laid down a strict 10-point list of demands these schools must meet if they want to keep enjoying federal funding perks.

What is the shocker here? They’ve capped international undergrad students at 15%, but here’s the kicker, no more than 5% can come from any single country. For India, which sends thousands of bright students every year, this feels like a big, unfair wall blocking the way.

But that’s not all. The memo also demands these universities freeze tuition fees, get rid of departments that “belittle” conservative ideas, and even screen foreign students for “alignment” with American values. It’s a tough, confusing new reality that has many Indian students and parents worried: Will dreams of studying in the U.S. now come with extra hurdles and risks? The countdown has begun, and the pressure is real.

U.S. Universities Face New Rules: Here Is What It Means For Indian Students

The U.S. government just dropped a memo with a strict checklist for nine top universities if they want to keep getting federal funds.

And here is a spoiler alert: it’s shaking things up, especially for international students from India!

Here’s the gist: universities must limit international undergrads to 15% of total students, and no more than 5% from any single country. For Indian students dreaming of U.S. colleges, this means tougher competition and fewer seats.

Admissions can’t consider race or gender, and schools must spill the beans on detailed admissions data, think GPA, test scores, and nationalities all laid bare. Speaking of tests, SATs are now a must-have ticket for all applicants.

On the money front, tuition fees are frozen for five years (finally some good news!), and universities have to cut down on admin expenses. They also need to reveal how much grads earn, so students know if their degree is really worth it.

Politically, universities must avoid favoring any dominant ideology and get rid of departments that bash conservative ideas. Plus, schools with fat endowments have to waive tuition for hard science students. And here’s the kicker, foreign students will be screened to make sure they vibe with “American and Western values.”

Bottom line? If universities don’t play by these rules, they risk losing federal funds. For Indian students, this memo is a game-changer that adds a fresh layer of hurdles, but also some transparency.

Buckle up!

Targeted Universities For The New Rules Of Trump Government

The nine universities that received this memo are:

  • University of Arizona
  • Brown University
  • Dartmouth College
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
  • University of Pennsylvania
  • University of Southern California
  • University of Texas
  • University of Virginia
  • Vanderbilt University

What This Means For Indian Students

Here is the hard sting for the Indian student: This new memo limits international students, across the board, to 15 %, and more specifically, per nation, to 5 %. This could significantly worsen the prospects of so many Indian students since they are heading to the U.S., particularly in cheaper schools. But that is not everything, there is also a new political alignment check. Yep, your opinions may now be scrutinized, and should they be not up to the standards desired by the government, it may tamper with your visa, or worse, deport you.

Just ask one student at Warangal who is concerned that universities that provided political information to the government might lead to a big issue in terms of visas.

According to few reports, it is like a first come first serve mess that is completely unjust to the talented Indian students. It brings down everything to the edge where alot of talented studnets will be left behind over pitty thing, that is usually being late, in filling forms or grabbing the oppurtunity. 

So if you start thinking about studying in the U.S., buckle up, because this new policy is not simply a bump in the road; it is a new maze to navigate.

What about the situation where your visa is conditional on your political test? This will overall hamper the situation. 

Background And Context: Key Facts

  • India and China together make up approximately 70% of all international student enrollments in the US, with each country contributing around 35%.
  • The new memo enforces a 5% cap on students from any single country, directly affecting large populations from India and China.
  • Columbia University recently settled a $200 million investigation related to discrimination allegations.
  • Harvard University faced a federal funding freeze over antisemitism accusations, which was recently overturned by a judge.
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Newsom Slams Trump Over Guard Deployment To Oregon, Says ‘Breathtaking…

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 12:26 PM IST
