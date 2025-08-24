LIVE TV
Turkey's First Lady Writes To Melania Trump, Urges Her To Speak Out On Gaza: 'I Have Faith That…'

Turkey’s First Lady Writes To Melania Trump, Urges Her To Speak Out On Gaza: ‘I Have Faith That…’

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 24, 2025 00:32:42 IST

Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has written a letter to US First Lady Melania Trump, urging her to raise the issue of Gaza’s suffering children with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accordiong to Reuters.

The letter stated Emine Erdogan was moved by Melania Trump’s recent message to Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukrainian children affected by the war.

“I have faith that the important sensitivity you have shown for the 648 Ukrainian children will be extended to Gaza as well,” Emine wrote.

She appealed to Melania Trump to use her influence to highlight the plight of Palestinian children, calling it a “historic responsibility toward the Palestinian people.” Erdogan added that with global recognition of Palestine growing, such a gesture would send an important message.

“These days, when the world is experiencing a collective awakening and the recognition of Palestine has become a global will. I believe that your call on behalf of Gaza would fulfil a historic responsibility toward the Palestinian people,” the letter stated.

The White House has not yet responded to the appeal.

Her message comes amid worsening conditions in Gaza, where a global hunger monitor recently declared famine in Gaza City and nearby areas. Aid agencies warn the crisis could deepen further unless more humanitarian relief is allowed in.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, however, has dismissed the famine report, calling it an “outright lie” and insisting Israel is working to prevent starvation.

The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched an attack in southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking some 250 hostages. Since then, Gaza’s health authorities say more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations.

Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration 'Outright Lie': 'Modern Blood Libel'

