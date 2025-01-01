Twenty Missing After Falling From Boat In Rough Seas Off Libya’s Coast

A devastating boat accident off Libya‘s coast has left 20 people missing, including five women and three children. The six-meter vessel, carrying 27 passengers, began taking on water in rough seas about 20 miles from the coast, causing panic among those onboard. According to survivors, the boat tilted and capsized, throwing the passengers into the sea. Seven survivors, including a Syrian boy, were rescued by an Italian patrol boat near Lampedusa. Despite intensive search efforts, Italian authorities have called off the operation after finding no further signs of life.

The tragedy occurred on Monday night, with the passengers hoping to reach Europe. The Italian Coast Guard and police were involved in a search that extended overnight, but the rough conditions made the operation particularly challenging. The survivors were brought to safety in Sicily, where they shared harrowing accounts of the perilous journey. The boat was reportedly overcrowded, and many of the passengers were from Syria, Egypt, and Sudan.

Sadly, this tragedy is not an isolated incident. Just hours earlier, another boat off the Tunisian coast sank, leaving two dead, including a five-year-old child. As the new year begins, the loss of life in these perilous journeys underscores the continued risks migrants face while attempting to reach Europe.

