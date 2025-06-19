Two Major US Airlines Just Paused Flights To Middle East: Is Trump Finally Entering The Iran‑Israel War?

Two US airlines, United Airlines and American Airlines, have paused flights to the Middle East as the situation between Israel and Iran continues to escalate.

Airlines Airlines in a statement said, “Due to conflict in the region, United’s daily flights between Newark and Dubai are paused.” The other airline, United, said it will monitor the situation in the Middle East and work with passengers during the disruption.

US Airlines To Continue Monitoring Situation in Middle East

American Airlines has also paused its schedule between Doha, Qatar and Philadelphia International Airport until June 22.

American Airlines issued a statement saying the safety and security of the customers is paramount for the airline.

“We will continue to monitor the situation with safety and security top of mind and will adjust our operation further as needed,” the statement said.

Also Read: US, Iran Hold Direct Talks, Tehran Demands Israel Halt Strikes, Rejects US Nuclear Proposal

US in Contact With Iran As US Airlines Halt Middle East Operations

Meanwhile, the White House on Thursday said that the US is in contact with Iran as Trump considers joining the Israel-Iran war actively.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed to reporters at a briefing that the correspondence between the two countries has continued.

“As for correspondence between the United States and the Iranians, I can confirm that correspondence has continued,” she said.

Is the US Having Direct Talks With Iran?

Leavitt did not provide further details and declined to comment on whether those talks are direct or indirect.

While reading the statement, Leavitt stated that Trump will decide within the next two weeks whether the US will join Israel in its war against Iran.

Over the last week, Trump has warned Iran of US action and repeatedly said that Iran can not possess nuclear weapons. However, at various times POTUS has hinted at pursuing a diplomatic solution to end the conflict.

As Trump said he will decide on the Iran action plan within the next two weeks, news came in that POTUS will receive intelligence briefings every day from his National Security Council for the next several days.

Trump to Take Week Off From White House Schedule Amid Israel-Iran War

Trump will depart on Friday for his club in New Jersey to attend a fundraiser. Trump usually spends weekends away from the White House. He will return the following day to receive his briefings at the White House on Saturday and Sunday.

Trump has been meeting daily with national security officials in the White House Situation Room over the past few days as he considers joining Israel’s campaign against Iran. Trump is scheduled to visit the Netherlands on Monday for a NATO summit.

Also Read: Can Iran Really Shut The Strait Of Hormuz And Disrupt Oil Trade? Global Ramifications Explained