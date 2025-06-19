US, Iran Hold Direct Talks, Tehran Demands Israel Halt Strikes, Rejects US Nuclear Proposal

Amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, Iran and the US have held direct talks, Reuters has reported.

The direct backchannel communications were held by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. The report claims that the two held multiple phone calls over the past week.

Talks Held To De-escalate Tensions Between Iran and Israel

Reuters quoted three diplomats saying that the talks were held in an effort to de-escalate tensions between the two warring countries.

According to the report, Araqchi has told Witkoff that Iran is not ready to rejoin negotiations unless Israel stops attacking Tehran. The report claims that the two have discussed a US proposal of developing a regional uranium enrichment consortium outside Iran. However, the report states that Iran has rejected the offer so far. Iran has reiterated that it cannot take any offer until Israel stops attacking the country.

Also Read: Israeli Defence Minister Lambasts Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei as ‘Dictator’ Who Committed ‘War Crimes’

Foreign Minister of Iran to Travel to Turkey

Meanwhile, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will travel to Turkey this weekend.

Araghchi is scheduled to attend a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, an intergovernmental group mostly comprising Muslim-majority countries. According to the report, the meeting will take place Saturday and Sunday in Istanbul, Turkey.

Tasnim reports that a special session to address the Iran and Israel conflict will also take place at the summit.

Iran Warns Third-Party Intervention

In other news, Iran has warned about any ‘third party’ intervention in its conflict with Israel. Tehran has threatened an immediate response if such a scenario evolves.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council issued a statement on Thursday warning that the “confrontation with the enemy will continue until the compensation is paid.”

The statement said that Tehran has plans in place to deal with any emerging scenario. The statement subtly took potshots at the US without naming it as Trump considers joining Israeli military action against Iran’s nuclear sites.

“In the event of a third party’s intervention in this aggression, they will be confronted immediately according to a specific plan,” the statement said.

US President Donald Trump over the week has warned Iran and has shown willingness to join Israel against Iran but has not made a final decision yet.

Also Read: Explained: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is the Top Target of Israel