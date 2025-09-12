Tyler Robinson Caught: What We Know About the Man Accused of Shooting Charlie Kirk

Tyler Robinson, 22, has been identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. The news came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump said the suspect had been caught. Utah Governor Spencer Cox also confirmed Robinson’s identity, describing him as a local resident.

“We believe, with a high degree of certainty, that we have him,” Trump told Fox & Friends in a live interview. “Somebody very close to him turned him in,” he added.

Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck on Wednesday while answering questions during an event in Orem, Utah. He was rushed to a hospital but later pronounced dead.

Tyler Robinson: US Officials Reveal Chilling Details

The FBI at first detained two people but released them the same day. Soon after, the agency shared images and videos showing Robinson running from the campus. A $100,000 reward was also offered for information.

According to investigators, Robinson spent several days planning the attack. Governor Cox said he used the messaging app Discord to map out his actions, hid a rifle in nearby bushes, and even changed his clothes after the shooting to avoid being caught.

Robinson’s roommate handed over Discord chats linked to an account under his name. In those messages, Robinson described picking up a rifle from a hiding place, covering it with a towel, and watching the area before the attack. He also wrote about engraving bullets, adding a scope, and disguising himself after the shooting.

Weapon Used in Murder of Charlie Kirk Recovered

Those claims were supported by evidence. Investigators later found a rifle wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the escape route from the campus, just as the messages described.

Relatives told investigators that Robinson had become more political in recent years. At a family dinner days before the shooting, he mentioned Kirk’s upcoming visit and called him “full of hate and spreading hate.” While the FBI has not confirmed an exact motive, those remarks give some insight into his state of mind.

A Family Member Aided In Tyler Robinson’s Arrest

Surveillance footage showed Robinson arriving at Utah Valley University in a Dodge Challenger around 8:30 a.m. on the day of the attack. He wore a maroon t-shirt, light shorts, a black hat with a white logo, and light shoes. When authorities later met him, he was wearing clothes that matched the footage.

The investigation turned when a family member came forward on September 11, saying Robinson had confessed or hinted at his role in the shooting. That tip reached the FBI through the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, leading to Robinson’s arrest.

Governor Cox summed it up in a press conference: “Good morning, ladies and gentlemen — we got him.”

Also Read: Charlie Kirk Net Worth: How Rich Was Trump Ally Killed In Utah University Shooting