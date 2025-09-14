UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat accidents
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
Home > World > UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat accidents

UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat accidents

UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat accidents

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 15:34:07 IST

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 14 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Democratic Republic of the Congo over two tragic boat accidents on the Congo River that caused numerous deaths, injuries, and missing persons.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the DR Congo over the two tragic incidents, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: boat-accidentscondolencesdr-congosolidarityuaevictims

RELATED News

London on Fire: 25 Arrested as Far-Right Protest Spirals Out of Control
Russia’s Drones Trigger NATO Alert: Is the Ukraine War Spilling Over?
Threat To Demolish Somnath Temple: Pakistani Sports Analyst Shahnawaz Rana Says ‘Out Cricket Team Can Blow Up Somnath Temple’
Pak: UKPNP condemns heavy police deployment in PoJK ahead of planned protest
‘H1-B Only’: Tesla Accused of Discrimination Against American Job Seekers

LATEST NEWS

Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ Reschedules Release, Fans Eager To Know The Date
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Gautam Gambhir Steps In as Boycott Chatter Unsettles Indian Players Before Pakistan Match, Reports
Ashutosh Rana pens a thoughtful note on Hindi Diwas 2025, calls Hindi "source of culture"
PM Modi inaugurates bamboo-based ethanol plant in Assam, world's first
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Big Shock for Team India! Star Explosive Opening Batsman Set to Miss Today’s Match Against Pakistan?
Hitaashee, Ridhima make cut in Swiss Ladies Open
Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Officials Likely To Skip India vs Pakistan Match?
India vs Pakistan FREE Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match 6 Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop and Online
37-year-old woman and 11-year-old die by suicide in Greater Noida
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat accidents
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat accidents

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat accidents

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat accidents
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat accidents
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat accidents
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat accidents

QUICK LINKS