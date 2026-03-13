LIVE TV
UAE Flight Update March 13: Emirates, Etihad Warn Ticket Scams; Check Air India, IndiGo Flights Schedule, Rebooking and Refund for Dubai, Doha, Bahrain

UAE Flight Update March 13: Emirates, Etihad Warn Ticket Scams; Check Air India, IndiGo Flights Schedule, Rebooking and Refund for Dubai, Doha, Bahrain

UAE, Dubai, Qatar, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule: As UAE airlines slowly restore services amid continuing regional airspace restrictions, passengers are being advised to remain updated on flight schedules, booking options, and possible ticket scams.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 13, 2026 10:36:29 IST

UAE, Dubai, Qatar, Abu Dhabi Flight Schedule: As UAE airlines slowly restore services amid continuing regional airspace restrictions, passengers are being advised to remain updated on flight schedules, booking options, and possible ticket scams. 

Carriers including Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air India, IndiGo, and Air Arabia are currently operating limited services, with revised schedules and safety advisories in effect. Travellers are encouraged to confirm their flight information through official sources and refrain from sharing personal details on verified platforms online. 

Etihad Airways Flight Schedule 

Etihad has announced an updated flight schedule valid until March 15. Passengers with existing bookings will be accommodated on the available flight, and tickets for operational services can be booked directly through the airline’s official website, etihad.com.

Etihad Airways Booking and Refund Details 

Tickets issued on or before February 28, 2026, for travel scheduled until March 21, 2026, can be rebooked without any additional charge for flights departing up to May 15, 2026. 

Passengers can also request refunds for flights scheduled until March 21 through the airline’s website or via their travel agents. Those who booked tickets through travel agencies are advised to contact their respective agents for assistance. 

Scam Alert 

Etihad has also cautioned passengers about fraudulent social media accounts impersonating the airline and offering fake refund forms. The airline clarified that it will never ask for passwords or one-time passwords, or payment details through social media. Travellers are urged to rely only on official Eithad channels for accurate information and updates. 

Emirates Airways Flight Schedule 

Emirates is currently running a limited flight schedule following the partial reopening of regional airspace. The airline has said that passengers transiting through Dubai will only be permitted to travel if they have a confirmed onward connection. Travellers are advised to check their booking status before leaving for the airport to avoid possible delays or disruptions. 

Emirates Airways Booking and Refund Details 

Passengers can review flight schedules and make bookings through the airline’s official website, Emirates. Com. Any changes or cancellations to flights will be communicated through the website as well as email notifications. 

Emirates said it continues to closely monitor the situation and will update its flight schedules whenever necessary. 

Scam Alert 

The airline has also cautioned passengers against sharing booking details or personal information online. For assistance, travellers should contact the airline through Direct Messages on its official channels. Emirates emphasised that the safety of passengers and crew remains its highest priority. 

Air India, AI Express Flight Schedule 

In a statement, Air India Express said it will operate 43 flights across West Asia on March 7, in coordination with Air India. 

These services will connect Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat, Ras AI Khaimah, and Sharjah with major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, and others. 

The airline also announced additional non-scheduled flights on March 7 to assist stranded passengers. It said priority will be given to travellers who already have bookings with Air India or Air India Express. 

IndiGo Flight Schedule 

The IndiGo airline stated that it will operate flights to five destinations in the Middle East on March 7, 2026, aimed at assisting passengers, subject to safety conditions and necessary regulatory approvals. 

The flights will operate to Abu Dhabi International Airport, Dubai International Airport, Fujairah International Airport, RAF Akrotiri Airport, and Sharjah International Airport. 

IndiGo Extended Free Cancellation For Flights

Meanwhile, IndiGo said in a travel advisory posted on X that it has extended free cancellation waivers until March 31, 2026, due to the continuing volatile situation in the Middle East. 

The airline announced a full waiver on cancellations for travel to and from the Middle East and Istanbul until March 31, 2026. Passengers can check the latest IndiGo flight status updates on the airline’s official website, while IndiGo’s Customer Contact Centre is available at +91 124 6173838 for assistance. 

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 10:36 AM IST
UAE Flight Update March 13: Emirates, Etihad Warn Ticket Scams; Check Air India, IndiGo Flights Schedule, Rebooking and Refund for Dubai, Doha, Bahrain

