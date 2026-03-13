LIVE TV
Home > World > Did Iran Attack NATO’s Incirlik Air Base Housing US Nuclear Bombs In Turkey? Viral Video With Sirens Sparks Massive Panic

Viral claims online suggested that Iran fired a ballistic missile at the nuclear weapons storage facility at Incirlik Air Base, a key North Atlantic Treaty Organization installation. The reports gained traction after a video allegedly showing a missile over the base surfaced alongside sirens in nearby towns.

Did Iran fire a missile at Incirlik Air Base storing US nuclear bombs? Photo: Incirlik Air Base
Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 13, 2026 08:58:52 IST

Reports circulated online claiming that Iran has fired ballistic missiles at a nuclear weapons storage facility at Incirlik Air Base, a key North Atlantic Treaty Organization installation in southern Turkey that is believed to house American nuclear weapons. The claims gained traction after a video surfaced online allegedly showing a ballistic missile over the base following sirens and explosions in nearby towns.

However, the authenticity of the footage and the nature of the incident quickly became the subject of debate, with fact-checks on social media disputing parts of the narrative.

Incirlik Air Base, Turkey: Viral Video And Sirens

According to claims circulating on social media, an Iranian ballistic missile had targeted a facility believed to store nuclear weapons at Incirlik Air Base. The base is widely known to host U.S. military assets and is considered strategically important to NATO operations in the region.

A video shared online purportedly showed a ballistic missile passing over the base after sirens sounded in surrounding areas. The report also noted that an eerie siren was heard near the facility, a development highlighted by the Russian state-linked outlet RT.

The footage and accompanying claims suggested that Iran had fired at a nuclear weapons storage site, raising immediate concerns about the potential consequences of such an escalation.

Truth Behind The Claims On Iranian Attack On Incirlik Air Base

Despite the alarming claims, users on X quickly flagged inconsistencies in the viral video. A community fact-check attached to the post stated, “While Iranian missiles were intercepted in Turkish airspace in March 2026, this video shows shelling in Aleppo, Syria (Jan 2026), not over Incirlik. Debris fell ~150km from the base; no confirmed targeting of Incirlik.”

While the viral video may not depict the alleged event, officials confirmed that Iranian ballistic missiles were intercepted near Turkish territory on two occasions earlier in March.

On March 4, NATO air defenses intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile that had entered Turkish airspace after transiting through Iraq and Syria. Debris from the interception fell in Hatay Province, close to Incirlik Air Base.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence confirmed the incident.

A second missile was intercepted on March 9, this time by a United States Navy SM-3 interceptor launched from a destroyer. Debris from that interception fell in Gaziantep.

Authorities reported that neither incident resulted in a direct hit or casualties.

Following the incidents, Turkey summoned the Iranian ambassador, deployed additional Patriot air defence batteries and condemned the airspace violations through diplomatic channels.

Nuclear Weapons Stored At Incirlik Air Base

According to a 2026 assessment by the Federation of American Scientists, Incirlik Air Base stores an estimated 20 to 30 American B61-12 nuclear gravity bombs.

The weapons are kept inside WS3 vaults located within 21 hardened aircraft shelters and remain under U.S. custody. They are protected by Permissive Action Link (PAL) codes, which are designed to prevent unauthorized detonation.

Experts say that even if a missile directly struck the facility, it would not trigger a nuclear explosion.

Turkey Calls For Diplomacy As Iran War Intensifies

Amid rising tensions in the region, Turkey said it was maintaining communication with both Washington and Tehran in an effort to help end the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Speaking in Ankara alongside his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan acknowledged that the situation had intensified.

“We have been experiencing the most intense moments of the war in the last few days,” Fidan said at a press conference.

Also Read: Did Iranian Missile Bypass US Patriot, THAAD in UAE? Viral Video By Chinese Sailors Sparks Big Questions

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 8:58 AM IST
