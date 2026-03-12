LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels Drone Strike latest india news instagram down Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels Drone Strike latest india news instagram down Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels Drone Strike latest india news instagram down Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels Drone Strike latest india news instagram down
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels Drone Strike latest india news instagram down Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels Drone Strike latest india news instagram down Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels Drone Strike latest india news instagram down Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels Drone Strike latest india news instagram down
LIVE TV
Home > World > Did Iranian Missile Bypass US Patriot, THAAD in UAE? Viral Video by Chinese Sailors Sparks Big Questions

Did Iranian Missile Bypass US Patriot, THAAD in UAE? Viral Video by Chinese Sailors Sparks Big Questions

A viral video claims an Iranian missile bypassed advanced US-made air defence systems and struck an oil facility in the UAE. The footage, allegedly filmed by Chinese sailors, shows a projectile flying past Patriot and THAAD interceptors.

Viral video claims Iranian missile bypassed Patriot and THAAD in UAE, but officials say oil facility fire was caused by drone debris. Photo: X.
Viral video claims Iranian missile bypassed Patriot and THAAD in UAE, but officials say oil facility fire was caused by drone debris. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 12, 2026 10:01:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Iranian Missile Bypass US Patriot, THAAD in UAE? Viral Video by Chinese Sailors Sparks Big Questions

A video circulating on social media claims to show an Iranian missile bypassing US-made air defence systems and striking an oil storage facility in the United Arab Emirates during the early phase of the 2026 Iran war. However, experts have questioned the authenticity and interpretation of the footage, while UAE authorities maintain that the incident involved a drone interception rather than a successful missile strike.

Chinese Sailors Share Viral Footage Showing Iranian Missiles Evading Patriot, THAAD Defence Systems

The video, reportedly captured by Chinese sailors stationed off the UAE coast, has been widely shared by pro-Iran accounts on social media platforms. The footage allegedly shows a missile evading interception attempts by U.S.-supplied Patriot and THAAD defence systems before hitting a target in Fujairah.

One user on X described the footage dramatically, writing, “a Chinese sailor captures Iranian missiles flying straight past multiple Patriot/THAAD interceptors. You’re not supposed to see this.”

Another X user, Furkan Gözükara, also amplified the claim, stating, “The most insane footage of the war so far. Iranian missile bypasses all of the interceptors with its new tech. Chinese sailors recorded and shared, thanks to them we got it.”

Despite the dramatic claims circulating online, defence analysts have urged caution, pointing out that the video alone does not conclusively prove that a missile successfully evaded the air defence systems.

UAE Says Drone Was Intercepted

According to reports, the incident occurred on March 11 when a drone was intercepted near Fujairah. Authorities said debris from the interception ignited a fire at an oil storage site.

The blaze was quickly contained, though two oil tanks were damaged. Officials confirmed that there were no casualties and that port operations resumed shortly after the incident.

Experts analysing the viral footage have also raised questions about its reliability. Some pointed to unusual numbers of interceptor launches visible in the video and highlighted the difficulty of accurately identifying interceptions from a distant vantage point.

Questions Over Claims of a Direct Hit

Analysts have further noted that visual confirmation of missile interceptions is often difficult, especially from recordings taken far from the defence engagement zone. As a result, the footage does not definitively confirm that an Iranian missile penetrated the air defence shield.

The UAE has reported strong performance from its defensive systems during the ongoing conflict. According to official figures, the country has achieved interception success rates exceeding 90 percent against more than 1,400 aerial threats.

Meanwhile, Iran and allied militias have continued launching waves of drones and missiles across the Middle East. Targets have included energy infrastructure, airports, military installations, residential areas and industrial facilities.

The attacks have affected multiple countries, including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan. Although air defence systems intercepted many of the incoming projectiles, several strikes still caused casualties, fires and infrastructure damage.

Significant damage has been reported in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iraq.

UAE Air Defences

The UAE has invested heavily in a layered air defence network designed to counter missiles and drones. This system includes advanced batteries such as the U.S.-supplied Patriot and THAAD interceptors.

Such protection is critical for the UAE, which functions as a major global hub for aviation through Dubai and Abu Dhabi while also serving as an important centre for international finance.

Also Read: Creek Harbor Tower In UAE Attacked By Iran After Tehran Hit Dubai International Airport, IRGC Expanding Attacks Across The Gulf

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 10:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abu Dhabi newsdubai newshome-hero-pos-8Iran newsIran US WarPatriot missilesTHAADuae newsWorld news

RELATED News

India Among 16 Trading Partners In New US Trade Investigation, Donald Trump Orders ‘Section 301’ Probe – New Tariffs On Indian Goods Coming Next?

Creek Harbor Tower In UAE Attacked By Iran After Tehran Hit Dubai International Airport, IRGC Expanding Attacks Across The Gulf

US Set To Release 172 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve To Reduce Soaring Prices Amid Iran War

‘We Won In The First Hour, But Won’t Leave Early’: Donald Trump Claims Victory In Iran War, Vows To ‘Finish The Job’

Can Iran Target California With Drones Or Cyberattacks? FBI Issues Alert On Possible Threats To The US West Coast

LATEST NEWS

Papmochani Ekadashi 2026: Fast On March 14 Or 15? Know The Correct Date, Rituals, Fasting Rules And Five Auspicious Things To Do

Canva Down: Popular Graphic Design Platform Hit by Major Global Outage? Users Claim They Can’t Access Designs

iQOO Launches Z11x In India: 7,200mAh Massive Battery, IP68 & IP69 Certification And MediaTek Processor—Check All Details And Price

Did Iranian Missile Bypass US Patriot, THAAD in UAE? Viral Video by Chinese Sailors Sparks Big Questions

RR IPL 2026 Schedule: Rajasthan Royals First Phase Fixtures, Dates, Venues— RR vs CSK On THIS Date

IPL 2026 Schedule: Lucknow Super Giants First Phase Fixtures Revealed; Rishabh Pant to Face Delhi Capitals on This Date

Why Did Dhurandhar’s FA9LA Singer Flipperachi Cancel His India Shows? UN40 Festival Appearance, Mumbai Shows Dropped Amid Middle East War

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 12: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad First Phase Fixtures, Dates, Venues— SRH vs RCB On THIS Date

What Is Wilson’s Disease? Rare Disorder That Killed Maya Kibbel, Sister Of Priyanka Chopra’s Husband Nick Jonas

Did Iranian Missile Bypass US Patriot, THAAD in UAE? Viral Video by Chinese Sailors Sparks Big Questions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Iranian Missile Bypass US Patriot, THAAD in UAE? Viral Video by Chinese Sailors Sparks Big Questions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Iranian Missile Bypass US Patriot, THAAD in UAE? Viral Video by Chinese Sailors Sparks Big Questions
Did Iranian Missile Bypass US Patriot, THAAD in UAE? Viral Video by Chinese Sailors Sparks Big Questions
Did Iranian Missile Bypass US Patriot, THAAD in UAE? Viral Video by Chinese Sailors Sparks Big Questions
Did Iranian Missile Bypass US Patriot, THAAD in UAE? Viral Video by Chinese Sailors Sparks Big Questions

QUICK LINKS